Microsoft May Release a $US500 ($687) to $US600 ($824) Surface Laptop This Fall

Microsoft is expected to revamp its line of Surface laptops and convertibles later this fall. But based on some new rumours, in addition to refreshes and spec bumps for existing systems, Microsoft may also release a new more affordable version of its Surface Laptop.

According to sources who spoke with Windows Central, this new device which goes by the codename Sparti is, in essence, a Surface Laptop Go, combining a chassis that’s “slightly smaller” than what you get on a standard 13-inch Surface Laptop with the more affordable components used in the Surface Go 2 to create an affordably-priced notebook starting between $US500 ($687) and $US600 ($824).

Specs are rumoured to include a slightly older 10th-gen (not the new 11th-gen chips) Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB SSD for the base model, with the system coming pre-installed with Windows 10 in S mode. That 64GB of storage feels incredibly skimpy for a laptop in 2020 (even for a laptop in the $US500 ($687) price range). Maybe Microsoft just really wants people to embrace OneDrive?

Windows Central’s source claims Microsoft won’t be cutting any major corners regarding Sparti’s design, with the laptop expected to feature the same minimalist, lightweight build seen on previous Surface Laptops. Yet, I wouldn’t be surprised if Microsoft opted to use something besides its signature magnesium alloy for Sparti’s body and skipped certain creature comforts like the Alcantara deck available on some models of the Surface Laptop 3.

Still, with the supply of affordable laptops having to become quite strained due to the increased number of people working and studying from home, Sparti seems like a great way for Microsoft to fill the gap between the $US400 ($549) Surface Go and the $US1,000 ($1,373) Surface Laptop 3 while also creating an affordable alternative to products like the Pixelbook Go and the Lenovo Yoga C740.

If you know something about Sparti or Microsoft’s laptop plans you can always drop me an email at [email protected] or send us stuff anonymously via SecureDrop.