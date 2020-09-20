Look How Hot These People Wearing Masks Are

As we all know, face masks are a critical tool in battling the novel coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention have described them as “one of the most powerful weapons we have to slow and stop the spread” of the coronavirus, which causes the disease covid-19. This week, CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield even said that masks may be more effective than a potential covid-19 vaccine.

There’s just something about masks right now. I don’t know, the fact that people are doing their part to stop the spread of this stupid virus that has upended our lives for months — although who really knows what time is anymore — by wearing masks is kind of hot. Like, thank you for not being a selfish arsehole and caring about your fellow human beings, who do not want to catch a potentially deadly virus. I admire your intelligence.

In a tribute to all the people that put their masks on every day, we’ve put together a rundown of people who are looking very interesting with their face masks on. Thank you. Your consideration and intelligence makes you hot. And who doesn’t love to marvel at all the funky, cool and stylish masks out there right now?

Masking While Getting a Haircut — Hot

Stylist Neck Gunes (R) blow-dries his customer Jennifer Nardelli's hair while wearing a face mask and shield at Saint Germain Hair Salon in Washington, D.C., on May 29, 2020, (Photo: Jim Watson / AFP, Getty Images)

We’ve all been yearning for normal life. Haircuts. Manicures. Pedicures. Brows (me). But do normal stuff with a mask. It makes you way hotter.

A Mask That Speaks the Truth — Hot

Masks that speak the truth are also pretty hot. I like the way your brain thinks, mister.

Can’t Go Wrong With a Little Red, White and Blue

Sen. Susan Collins on Capitol Hill on July 21, 2020. (Photo: Samuel Corum, Getty Images)

Don’t know what mask to use to attract potential suitors? Well let me tell you, you can never go wrong with a little red, white and blue. After all, I love my country. You love your country. Let us love our country together.

Masking With Precious Cargo — HOT

A woman wearing a protective mask carries a toilet paper package on the street on March 13, 2020, in New York City. (Photo: Jeenah Moon, Getty Images)

A mask AND toilet paper. Girl, you got everything going for you.

A Mask in Black Is Always In — Hot

A man wearing a mask walks in downtown Los Angeles on March 22, 2020. (Photo: Apu Gomes / AFP, Getty Images)

If you’re going for a classy look, remember that black masks are always in.

Two Hot People With Masks and One Dumb Person

Colorado Governor Jared Polis (C) wears a face mask as U.S. President Donald Trump makes remarks during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, May 13, 2020. (Photo: Doug Mills-Pool, Getty Images)

Hot people wear masks. Idiots and people who are not hot don’t. Remember that. It may just save your life.

Wearing a Mask During Exercise — Hot

A man wearing a face mask skateboards at a skate park in Venice Beach, California, on September 15, 2020. (Photo: Valerie Macon / AFP, Getty Images)

This guy is especially hot considering how difficult it can be to wear a face mask when exercising or doing sports. Nonetheless, the man clearly understands that he is going to be around others and wants to protect himself. Hot.

A Mask With Your State Flag — Hot

Sen. Martha McSally wears a mask depicting the Arizona state flag as she listens to testimony during the Senate Armed Services Committee hearing. (Photo: Shawn Thew - Pool, Getty Images)

Just a note: I’m from Texas. We love our flag. It is a part of our being. So seeing someone from another state also loving on their flag: hot.

A Mask and a Face Shield: Wowza Hot

Photo: Cindy Ord, Getty Images

Damn.

Pelosi in a Face Mask: Hot

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Capitol Hill. (Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP, Getty Images)

It can sometimes be a pain to coordinate your mask with your outfit, but when you do, it’s noticeable. Or at least, I notice it. I also try to coordinate with my outfit but have been giving up a bit lately. It’s the same flower masks for me, folks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has consistently made a statement of wearing face masks or coverings during the pandemic. They’re often quite colourful. Stylish and hot.

Masking While Playing Professional Sports — Hot

Ramon Laureano of the Oakland Athletics wears an N95-style mask as he catches a pop fly in the second inning of the first game of a doubleheader at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2020, in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Lindsey Wasson, Getty Images)

Get ‘em, tiger.

A Mask That Encourages You to Vote — Hot

Remember, voting is the only way we may possibly be able to get out of this nightmare situation in the near future. A person with a mask that reminds you to vote? H-o-t.

A Mask That Reflects Your Passion or Profession — Hot

An essential track worker wears a mask ahead of the 146th running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on September 04, 2020, in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo: Jamie Squire, Getty Images)

I personally like the masks that let me know if a person is a firefighter, police officer, passionate about dogs or cats, etc. I think they’re interesting because they share something about the person with me. A mask with horses? Hot.

Wouldn’t it be great if we could all wear masks and make our communities safer while at the same time looking hot? Well let me tell you people, it’s really not that hard.