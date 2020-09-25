Latest Google Pixel 5 Leaks Include the Specs and Green Model

We’re getting super close to the Google Pixel 5 launch. As usual, this means the leaks are running rampant. The spice must flow.

Google Pixel 5 spec leak

While we’ve been seeing leaks for awhile now, these have been some of the biggest. First up we have all of the keys specs courtesy of WinFuture.

6-inch OLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Snapdragon 765G processor (this means it’s 5G-capable)

8GB RAM

128GB storage

4,080mAh battery with 18W USB-C fast charging

IP68 waterproofing

Most of these confirm similar rumours from the last couple of months. The battery is a particularly promising upgrade from the 3,140mAh Pixel 4 battery last year. In practice it was quite mediocre and our main gripe with an otherwise great phone.

While the storage is the same, the RAM is an upgrade from the 6GB the Pixel 4 had.

On the camera front the Google Pixel 5 will allegedly be sporting a dual-rear set up (which confirms earlier rumours) with 12.2MP and 16MP ultra-wide lenses. This is good news for anyone who was missing a wide-angled lens on the Pixel 4.

As for the front of the device it will be sporting an 8MP selfie cam.

Last year’s device only had a 12.2MP primary lens and 8MP front-facing camera.

Colour leak

Some leaked images have revealed the minty green Google Pixel 5 variant. The colour covers the entire rear of the device as well as the volumebutton and fingerprint sensors

This series of leaks also revealed the upcoming Chromecast with Google TV and Nest Audio devices.

Google Pixel 5 launch date

The Gooel Pixel 5 will finally be unveiled on October 1 for us Aussies. We will also get our first proper glimpse at the Google Pixel 4a 5G.