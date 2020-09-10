The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Kelly Marie Tran and Her Axe Star in the Trailer for Monsterland

Germain Lussier

Published 2 hours ago: September 11, 2020 at 7:30 am -
K-M-T-A-X-E! (Gif: Hulu)
When Kelly Marie Tran swinging an axe is just one of the most memorable images in a new trailer, odds are that trailer is pretty damn good. And so it is with the trailer for Monsterland, an eight-part horror anthology series coming to Hulu next month.

Based on stories from Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, Monsterland tells eight stories about how monsters, both figuratively and literally, can live among us, inside and out. It is created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws, known for work on Succession and Preacher, and is produced by Annapurna Television.

As for the cast, in addition to everyone’s favourite Resistance mechanic, the series has a who’s who of talented up and coming actors. There’s Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), Jonathan Tucker (American Gods), Hamish Linklater (Legion), Taylor Schilling (Orange Is the New Black), Trieu Tran (Altered Carbon), Mike Colter (Luke Cage), Adepero Oduye (The Falcon and Winter Soldier), among others.

As the trailer says, all eight episodes of the show will be available October 2 on Hulu. Perfect for a long binge weekend, or to spread out on the way to Halloween.

