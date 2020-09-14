Kang on, Marvel’s Ant-Man 3 Might Have Just Nabbed Lovecraft Country’s Jonathan Majors

Anyone who has watched The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Netflix’s Da 5 Bloods, or HBO’s current hit Lovecraft Country can tell Jonathan Majors is a star. Now, Majors might set off to the stars, as the villain in an upcoming Marvel Studios movie.

Deadline reports Majors is joining the upcoming third Ant-Man film, which will once again star Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly. Peyton Reed is back to direct and, according to the report, Majors could be playing Kang the Conquerer.

Kang is a time-travelling, cosmic problem in the comics who has regularly done battle with the Avengers. If he really is going up against Ant-Man and the Wasp, it sounds like the film could be diving even deeper into the potential of the Quantum Realm, and hopefully use more of the previous generation — aka Janet van Dyne and Hank Pym, played by Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas. That’s pure speculation though. Marvel did not provide a comment to Deadline and Gizmodo has also reached out for comment or clarification. We’ll update the story if we get one.

Ant-Man 3 does not yet have a release date, but since Marvel currently has films slotted through summer of 2022, the winter of 2022 would be the first chance, or even early 2023 considering how release dates keep shifting these days.