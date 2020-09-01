Jeff Goldblum Teases Prehistoric Surprises for Jurassic World: Dominion

Chris Pine still has hopes to return to Star Trek’s cinematic captain’s chair. There’s bad news for NOS4A2. Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to spy-fi. Plus, what’s to come when Wynonna Earp returns next year, and a new look at both Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong. To me, my spoilers!

Jurassic World: Dominion

In a recent interview with Insider, Jeff Goldblum discussed filming a scene with Laura Dern and Sam Neill in which they are “menaced” by “a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures” never before seen in a Jurassic Park movie.

The first thing that we shot … it was a scene with me and Laura Dern and Sam Neil and we were — I can’t tell you much — but we were all day in a very tight, enclosed space. You’ll see — it’s a mystery you’ll solve when you see [the movie.] The three of us were in a tiny little space and we were being menaced by — I can’t even tell you — a surprising faction of prehistoric creatures that you’ve never seen before.

Meanwhile, newly leaked set photos reveal a new species of raptor.

Looks Like This Might Be Jurassic World Dominion’s Pyroraptor Which I Reported On A Few Months Back.

Now this is just a maquette not an animatronic so it’s used for reference and the design might change for the final film.

Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/A1yyPAFWjh — Jurassic_World_Fandom (@Brycenator100) August 29, 2020

????ANOTHER NEW SET PIC SHOWING OFF ANOTHER MAQUETTE FOR JURASSIC WORLD DOMINION! pic.twitter.com/kGXMe0ddW0 — Jurassic_World_Fandom (@Brycenator100) August 29, 2020

Star Trek 4

Appearing as a guest on Thing Are Going Great for Me, Chris Pine stated he’d “love” to return as Captain Kirk in a fourth Star Trek movie

I’m like the last person to find anything out…I know that Paramount is coming out of having restructured a bit and kind of a major corporate restructuring. So hopefully when all that dust settles, something concrete will come out of it and we’ll get to work. I’d love to do it.

Dune

Empire Magazine has three new photos of Duncan Idaho, Paul Atreides with Chani, and Duke Leto with Gurney Halleck.

Photo: Legendary

Photo: Legendary

Photo: Legendary

Godzilla vs Kong

A new Godzilla vs Kong banner has also surfaced.

Join the Godzilla vs. Kong fan community on https://t.co/FXfnas9lFl! Chat in our forums, track news and share updates! #Godzilla #GodzillaVsKong pic.twitter.com/Ylohiv5xig — Godzilla vs. Kong (@GodzillaMovies) August 31, 2020

Possessor

Bloody-Disgusting has a new poster for Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor, coming to drive-in theatres October 9.

Photo: Neon

Hosts

According to Bloody-Disgusting, Hosts, an upcoming Christmas-set horror film regarding a global pandemic of demonic possession, is now slated for a VOD released on October 2. Click here to see the trailer.

Hawk & Rev: Vampire Slayers

A night watchman and a groundskeeper team up to fight the forces of evil in the trailer for Hawk & Rev: Vampire Slayers.

NOS4A2

AMC has cancelled NOS4A2 after two seasons.

Well friends, I heard from AMC last week. We won’t be making a 3rd season of #NOS4A2 . It’s a bummer, but I’m grateful we were at least able to finish adapting the storyline from Joe Hill’s terrific novel… 1/4 — Jami O'Brien (@jami_obrien) August 31, 2020

Untitled Spy Drama

According to Deadline, Arnold Schwarzenegger is attached to a star in a currently untitled “global spy adventure” for Skydance from Scorpion creator Nick Santora. Though details on the plot are not available, the story is said to focus on a father’s relationship with his daughter. Casting is now underway for the role of Schwarzenegger’s daughter.

Wynonna Earp

Finally, a new Wynonna Earp promo promises the series will return sometime in 2021.

