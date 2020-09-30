I’m Obsessed With Quip’s New Refillable Floss Pick

Listen, I realise that teeth health isn’t always the most exciting topic. Even pricey toothbrushes powered by AI can only move the needle so far. But, reader, I must share with you news of a device I’ve come to adore over the last few days I’ve spent with it. It’s not the most glamorous gizmo, but I am utterly obsessed with Quip’s new refillable floss pick. Obsessed, I say!

I’m going to be honest here in admitting that the process of flossing is, for me, a massive pain in the arse. Part of the reason it’s a strong contender for worst personal care routine is that it seems like there’s no way to do it simply or easily. The old-fashioned way with a string looped around your fingers is uncomfortable and difficult to manoeuvre, and many disposable floss picks are a single-use plastics nightmare. That’s not to say that there aren’t alternatives that may work to reduce the amount of waste produced by these one-time-use products. But I had yet to meet a flossing gadget I actually looked forward to using prior to meeting the Refillable Floss Pick from Quip, which starts at $US15 ($21) for an all-white plastic version and bumps up to $US25 ($35) for a metal version of the carrying case.

Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

First of all, let me start by saying this is not your mother’s floss pick. It’s cute as hell and comes in a palm-sized, pill-shaped carrying case that holds both the pick as well as the refillable floss dispenser. It’s small enough that I could throw it into a purse or gym bag no problem — if I were actually leaving my house right now, which I am not — and it slips neatly into a narrow drawer in my bathroom, meaning it’s one less thing that has to take up precious real estate on my small-ish counter.

Design-wise, it looks pretty similar to Quip’s other line of products, with a brushed-metal lid and a matte white plastic body. It opens and closes magnetically, which I appreciate over a plastic clasp that might wear out more easily. And I must say that even though I wasn’t a huge fan of Quip’s original electric toothbrush, I’ve always liked Quip’s clean design aesthetic. Even if I did need to leave this little guy out on my countertop, it looks nice enough to display.

Photo: Catie Keck/Gizmodo

Inside, you’ll find a mini mirror to check your teeth on the go. Beneath the floss pick, a magnetic compartment holds the floss pods in place. I’ll admit, I was wary about the pods themselves prior to a hands-on with this product. My primary concern was that the plastic disposable picks would be replaced by plastic disposable pods. But when I slid out the magnetic holding compartment, I was pleased to find a teeny recyclable paper pod that holds what Quip says is enough floss to replace 180 single-use plastic picks. Each replacement pod costs $US5 ($7) — slightly more than you might pay for a single generic plastic floss pod at the drugstore, but not so pricey that your floss will break the bank. Quip will send you a new one every three months with free shipping.

The pick itself was fairly easy to use, even by Quip’s standards. This is not the company’s first floss product — the company launched a Refillable Floss String dispenser last year — but I was pleased by the thoughtfulness of the pick’s simple design. Hit the “Q” at the lower end of the pick and its two teeth will pop open to grab onto a new strand of ADA-accepted, mint-flavored floss. (It’s also vegan.) Simply hook your pick onto the strand, clamp down, pull it to the right, and use Quip’s on-unit cutting mechanism to set you up for your next floss.

It’s like a more advanced, more attractive version of those Johnson & Johnson Reach pods you probably still have kicking around in a drawer somewhere — less messy and gross, though, and this way won’t cut off the circulation in your fingers. And hey, any company that can actually make me look forward to flossing while also reducing waste can just take my money.