How to Watch the PS5 Launch in Australia

The time has finally come. Sony is about to unveil the long-awaited PS5 release date and this is how you can watch the action happen live from Australia.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for the PS5 launch, particularly after Microsoft’s antics last week. Now we’ll finally know how much the new consoles will cost and when we can get our grabby hands on them.

The timing certainly is interesting. It all seems to have started with a leak from BWW Media Group’s Brad Sams that showed off leaked promotional images of the Xbox Series S on Twitter. This included the $US299 price point.

Later that day Xbox confirmed the U.S. pricing.

Mere days later the Xbox Australia Twitter account confirmed the pricing of the Xbox Series X and Series S. It also stated that Australians will be able to get their hands on one on November 10.

Ever since Microsoft’s hand was forced, we’ve been waiting on Sony’s next move. And now it’s here.

PS5 Specs

Thanks to launch event earlier this year we know the PS5 will have an AMD Zen 2-based CPU, 16GB RAM and a custom RDNA 2 AMD GPU. It’s also said to have 825GB internal SSD storage.

Games

Some of the games we know are on the way (but won’t necessarily be available at launch) include Horizon Forbidden West, Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Resident Evil 8 and more.

pS5 launch time

Fast forward to four days ago when the official PlayStation twitter account announced the PS5 showcase.

“PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time,” the tweet read.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

Here in Australia that will be Thursday September 17 at 6am. That will be 5:30am ACST at 4am AWST. Regardless of the time zone, it’s tomorrow for all of us Aussies.

How to watch the PS5 launch in Australia

There are a few different ways to stream the event live. Firstly, Sony will be hosting it over on its website. But it will also most likely stream on YouTube and Twitch.

Once the video is live on YouTube we’ll embed it here for your viewing convenience.