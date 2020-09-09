How to Watch Apple’s Possibly-Not-iPhone-12 Event in Australia

Apple has finally announced its September ‘iPhone 12 event’. Controversial take, but we don’t think it’s actually going to feature the iPhone 12. Regardless, here’s how you can watch the event here in Australia.

Event time

Here in Australia the Apple event will be held on September 16. The live stream will begin at 3am AEST. That will be 2:30am ACST and 1am AWST.

The event will be streaming on YouTube and the good news is that you can watch it right here.

Thanks to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the entire stream will most likely be a pre-record. We saw Apple do this a few months back with its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC).

iPhone 12 might not show up

If you’re super excited about the iPhone 12, it might be a good idea to not get your hopes up. We’re not entirely convinced it will appear at this event, at least not for a proper unveiling.

This is because we know that the iPhone 12 release date has been delayed. And there has been speculation on whether this means that the iPhone 12 event would be pushed back, too. On top of that, there has been strong rumours about the Apple Watch Series 6 and iPad Air 4 being announced separately.

While some leakers assumed we would see these two products announced in a press release, Apple’s event invitation seems to indicate otherwise.

For one, the tagline for the event is ‘time flies’. Furthermore, the Apple logo in the video sure seems like it has been drawn with an Apple Pencil.

Our guess is that because Apple is working with pre-recordings this year, they may have chosen to hold two events instead of one. It would be a smart move considering the iPhone 12 delays. Giving us a few products in the meantime could work as a decent distraction.

But we could be wrong! Maybe we will indeed officially see the iPhone 12 on the 16th. We’ll just have to wait and see (and keep our eyes on the rumour mill) until then.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.