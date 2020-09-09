Here’s The 2021 Maserati MC20 Before You’re Supposed To See It

Ahead of its official public debut on Wednesday, presumed official photographs of Maserati’s new MC20 supercar have leaked out onto the internet, as near as we can tell sourced from autotimesnews.com. This new mid-engine flagship is said to be constructed of a combination of aluminium and composites. The V6-engined coupe is said to weigh in the neighbourhood of 1,470 kg.

Photo: Maserati

With butterfly doors, a 469kW three-litre turbocharged V6, and a “push-button controlled” 8-speed transmission, this thing has all of the trappings of a supercar. It certainly looks the part. Allegedly acceleration is quite capable with a 0-100 km/h in the 2.9 second range, and a 200 km/h sprint happening in 8.0 seconds. It’ll top out just across the legendary 322 km per hour mark.

Photo: Maserati

According to the leaked information, which has not yet been confirmed to be true though we have suspected for quite a while, the MC20 will also be available with an electric drivetrain that cuts the 0-100 time down to 2.8 seconds, and will be able to travel around 386 km on a single charge of the batteries.

Photo: Maserati

There are some very obvious design features here from Maserati’s history, though with a fresh infusion of Alfa Romeo DNA. That the MC20 mules spotted going back a while now were obviously modified 4Cs would track, then. The car’s swoopy rear quarters and roofline certainly remind me of a 15 per cent enlarged Alfa 4C. It has certainly gained a lot of weight over the featherweight 4C, but if it has gained a ton of power and a ton of refinement, it may well be worth the weight penalty.

This interior, at the very least, looks a good bit more luxurious than the one in the 4C. We’ll just have to wait until tomorrow to see exactly what the new Maser delivers.