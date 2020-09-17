Google is Fixing that Audio Dropout Issue on the Pixel Buds

Google Pixel Bud users may have noticed a bit of an annoying with their audio lately. Thanks to a recent update the audio drops out every one minute and 50 seconds. Fortunately, this deeply specific bug is getting a fix.

The second generation Pixel Buds have been copping audio issues since they were first released back in Apple. For example, our U.S. reviewer experienced a faint hissing sound with his pair. I personally didn’t have this problem but I can attest to audio drop outs from day one. But this most recent bug is a product of a more recent firmware update.

As a result, users have found that their audio is cutting out every 1 minute and 50 seconds into whatever they’re listening to. Fortunately, Google has addressed the issue and a fix is coming in the v552 update.

“Thanks to all those who reported that they were experiencing audio cutouts every 1 minute 50 seconds of audio playback. The team has investigated the bug and identified a fix, which is now rolling out in firmware update v552,” a Google spokesperson said on the Support site.

According to Google this is the only change being delivered in the update.

How to get Pixel Bud firmware updates

If you’re not sure how to get the firmware update, we got your back.