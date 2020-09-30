The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Ford Says The 2021 F-150 Will Make The Most Torque Of Any F-150 Ever

Erik Shilling

Published 1 hour ago: September 30, 2020 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:2021 ford f 150
fordford f 150truck yeah

The 2021 F-150 represents the fourteenth-generation F-Series, which has been the best-selling American truck since the Carter administration. We’ve already seen all of it, but Ford today gave us some power numbers to go along with the photos.

The 2021 F-150 will, like the 2020 F-150, come in a ton of different configurations. The full hybrid version — called PowerBoost, because the power is boosted — will make 320 kW and 351 Nm of torque, the most ever for an F-150. In a different configuration, the new F-150 is also good enough to tow up 6,350 kg and haul 1,508 kg in the bed.

Since I can’t keep all of the configurations and horsepower and torque and towing capacity numbers and engines straight in my head here are two handy charts from Ford:

Photo: Ford
Photo: Ford

Ford is in an arms race to make the truckiest truck that ever trucked or something! I’m sure the new F-150 will certainly be a truck.

The more interesting question still lingering is the mpg numbers. You would think part of the point of a hybrid truck would be to rack up decent fuel mileage, except Green Car Reports says that probably isn’t the case:

As for the other important aspect relating to hybrid trucks — gas mileage — we’ll just have to see, as official ratings aren’t yet out. Ford revealed in June that the F-150 Hybrid is targeting an EPA-estimated range of about 1,127 km for the PowerBoost Hybrid version. That would amount to about 10.2 L/100km combined, considering the 117 L tank.

That likely won’t make it the most fuel-efficient model in the F-150 lineup. Among models in the outgoing F-150 generation, models with the 3.0-litre V-6 get 9.8 L/100km combined, and some versions with the turbodiesel V-6 have earned 9.4 L/100km combined — reaching 7.8 L/100km highway.

I realise that gas mileage for F-150 buyers is probably about the last thing any of them are worried about especially in an era of cheap gas. That’s disappointing since making a more fuel-efficient F-150 would do more to move the climate change needle than almost any amount of Toyota Prius, given its sales. I guess I will shift my hopes to the electric F-150, though what Ford should really do is keep F-150 powertrains secret.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.