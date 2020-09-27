Fitbit Unveils New Software for Versa 3 and Sense, Zilch for Other Models

If you’re waiting for your new Fitbit Versa 3 or Sense, you’re in for some news. First of all, you’re probably going to get your device soon, as the company said it expects to start shipping at the end of September. And second, once you receive your device, you’ll find that it also comes with new software: Fitbit OS 5.0.

Spotted by 9to5Google, both the Versa 3 and the Sense will come pre-loaded with OS 5.0, which the company calls its “largest and most impactful smartwatch update” since 2017. In a blog published this week, Fitbit said that the new software included meaningful improvements to the watch interface, a new visual system, faster navigation and general usability improvements.

If you’re a Fitbit user, you’ll have to get used to slight changes in the way you navigate the device. Say you’re in an app on your Fitbit, swiping from left to right will now take you a step back. Meanwhile, pressing the left side button will take you back to the clock face.

In terms of visual design, OS 5.0 introduces Raiju, a new Fitbit system font that it claims is more space-efficient and easier to read. The company also proudly announced that the buttons, background colours and tiles are all prettier and more dynamic. I gotta say, I agree: The new design is compelling.

Unfortunately, if you don’t have a Versa 3 or a Sense, you will not have access to Fitbit’s “impactful” new software.

“Fitbit OS 5.0 has been developed exclusively for Versa 3 and Sense, and there are no plans to bring this to older devices,” Fitbit said in its blog. “Fitbit OS 5.0 includes UI enhancements and new experiences that are optimised for the new custom display and speaker on Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3.”

Devices that will not have OS 5.0 include the Fitbit Ionic, Versa, Versa Lite and Versa 2.

Now, this doesn’t mean that Fitbit won’t release new software for its other devices in the future. It’s still possible. However, as noted by Android Authority, it seems clear that Fitbit considers the Versa 3 and the Sense to be the crown jewels in its collection and thus most worthy of attention and new software.

I mean, I get that the new devices have different characteristics, such as the display and speaker, but if I were a Fitbit user with an older model, I would be kind of put out that my device wasn’t getting a software update. Let’s remember that the Versa 2 just came out last year.