Ewan McGregor Says the Obi-Wan Show Is a Limited Series

Another iconic hero returns for Screen 5. The writers behind The Conjuring have written an Omen prequel. Batwoman casts a mysterious new figure, while Creepshow adds to its roster. The cast and crew of Supernatural prepare to say goodbye. Plus, Amazon teases Billy Butcher’s between-seasons antics on The Boys, and what’s to come on Star Trek: Lower Decks. Spoilers now!

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Scream 5

Bloody-Disgusting has confirmed Neve Campbell will reprise her role as Sidney Prescott in Scream 5. Deadline additionally reports Marley Shelton will also return as Scream 4‘s Judy Hicks, alongside newcomers Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding and Mikey Madison in undisclosed roles.

The Omen Prequel

In a recent interview with Comic Book, The Conjuring co-writer Chad Hayes revealed he and his brother Carey have written a prequel to The Omen for Fox.

We did the prequel to The Omen, which is also sitting over at Fox, that, rumour has it, that it is going into production. So we’ll see what happens. We get to tell you where Damien came from. It was really fun. That was great.

Rob Savage

According to Deadline, Blumhouse has signed a three-picture deal with Host director Rob Savage.

Books of Blood

Hulu has released a short teaser for their upcoming Books of Blood movie from Brannon Braga and Seth McFarlane.

Save Yourselves!

A couple’s “off the grid” vacation is interrupted by an invasion of Tribble-like aliens in the trailer for Save Yourselves!

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Speaking with ET Online, Ewan McGregor revealed the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series only plans to run a single season and begins filming this spring.

As I understand, it’s a standalone season. We’ll see. Who knows?

Spring next year we start. I’m really excited about it. It’s gonna be great, I think.

Creepshow

Deadline reports Anna Camp and Adam Pally will star in “Shapeshifters Anonymous”, a two-part episode of Creepshow’s second season from Greg Nicotero following “an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group.” Meanwhile, Josh McDermitt, Ashley Laurence and Keith David will star in Fran Dietz’s “Pesticide,” “in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain.” Additionally, returning Creepshow writer John Esposito will helm “Model Kid”, an episode about “a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality.”

Batwoman

Deadline also has word Shivaani Ghai will have a recurring role in the second season of Batwoman as Safiyah Sohail, “the fiercely protective ruler of a small community on the island of Coryana. A woman with as many enemies as aliases, she is compassionate and charismatic with both physical and psychological prowess. She is beloved by her people and will stop at nothing to protect what’s hers. No one goes unnoticed by Safiyah, specifically when it comes to those who have encountered the Desert Rose.”

The 100

Clarke wonders if it was all worth it in the synopsis for “The Last War”, the series finale of The 100.

SERIES FINALE – After all the fighting and loss, Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends have reached the final battle. But is humanity worthy of something greater? Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. The episode was written and directed by Jason Rothenberg (#716). Original airdate 9/30/2020.

[Spoiler TV]

Helstrom

KSiteTV has synopses for the first five episodes of Hulu’s Helstrom series.

Episode 1: Mother’s Little Helpers Written By: Paul Zbyszewski – Directed By: Daina Reed Daimon Helstrom investigates a possessed young boy in Oregon. Meanwhile in San Francisco, Ana Helstrom stages an auction to expose a criminal. Disturbing events at St. Teresa’s cause concern as the siblings estranged Mother remains hospitalized. Episode 2: Viaticum Written By: Blair Butler – Directed By: Anders Engstrom A horrific accident leads Daimon and Gabriella fighting to save a man’s soul, while a darker force attempts to stop them. Meanwhile, Yen’s relationship with his work takes a dark turn towards obsession, and a discovery leads Ana back to St. Teresa’s. Episode 3: The One Who Got Away Written By: Marcus Dalzine- Directed By: Michael Offer Daimon and Ana learn more about the destruction their father left in his wake. With Gabriella, they pay a visit to a potential victim and find themselves in deeper than they ever could have imagined. Hastings shocks Caretaker with a stunning revelation. Episode 4: Containment Written By: Sheila Wilson – Directed By: Amanda Row A demonic enemy brings together an unusual group. Daimon and Ana travel to San Francisco in search of Yen and an artefact that may help defeat the enemy. Ana tells Daimon about her extracurricular activities, and Gabriella’s faith is attacked. Episode 105: Committed Written By: Matt Morgan & Ian Sobel – Directed By: Jovanka Vuckovic Things are not what they seem as Mother’s health sharply declines. As Ana searches for Yen, Gabriella offers counsel to a student struggling to understand how demons live among us. Daimon makes a discovery that is truly a matter of life and death.

Supernatural

Filming has officially wrapped on the final season of Supernatural.

This was the first #Supernatural scene we shot. Today will be the last. I'm grateful & love you all beyond words. But it's only over when you say it is, #SPNFamily. In the words of Kim Manners (RIP): Kick It In The Ass. #SPN @jarpad @JensenAckles @mishacollins pic.twitter.com/GXLqBkanPu — Eric Kripke (@therealKripke) September 10, 2020

The Outpost

KSiteTV has photos from “For the Sins of Your Ancestors”, the third season premiere of The Outpost. More at the link.

Photo: CW

Photo: CW

Photo: CW

The Boys

A new short film reveals what Billy Butcher was up to between the first and second seasons of The Boys.

Wondering what Butcher's been up to? Check out "BUTCHER: A Short Film" while you wait for tomorrow's new episode ???? pic.twitter.com/gays9sWf3b — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 10, 2020

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Finally, the trailer for next week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks appears to parody latter day The Next Generation episodes like Aquiel and The Next Phase.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.