Every PS4 Era Game Coming to the New PlayStation Plus Collection

While Sony’s biggest news this week is the PS5 pricing and release date, it had a few other things to show off. One was a new PlayStation Plus Collection that adds a ton of classic PS4 games to the subscription service. Here’s what you’ll get.

READ MORE Everything Sony Announced During the PS5 Launch

Xbox Game Pass has been dominating the game subscription service space for awhile now. And it’s left us wondering if and when Sony was literally going to up its game. Well, it certainly seems to be making a strong attempt now.

Enter the PlayStation Plus Collection.

PS5 PlayStation Plus Collection

At launch of the PS5, PlayStation Plus members will get automatic access to 18 of Sony’s most popular games. They will be included in the subscription price, so you won’t have to pay extra.

Here’s the full list of what will be available.

God of War

The Last of Us: Remastered

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Battlefield 1

Monster Hunter World

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

The Last Guardian

Ratchet and Clank

Infamous: Second Son

Days Gone

Bloodborne

Detroit: Become Human

Batman Arkham Knight

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Until Dawn

Resident Evil: Biohazard

I’m a little embarrassed to admit how many of these are still in my mental shame pile.

There’s currently no word on whether there will be a price change to PlayStation Plus once the PS5 launches, but we certain;y hope not.

At the moment there are three different price options — $11.95/month, $33.95/three months or $$79.95/year.

PS5 News

And in case you missed the news, Sony announced that both new PS5 consoles would land in Australia on November 12, 2020. The cheaper digital-only console will cost $599.95 in while the PlayStation 5 disc model will be coming in at $749.95.

And these are a list of new games that will be coming to the PS5 in the future: