Doom Patrol Has Been Renewed For a Third Season

Julie Muncy

Published 25 mins ago: September 14, 2020 at 7:35 am -
From Doom Patrol. (Image: Warner Bros. )
Praise the patron saint of fuckup superheroes, Doom Patrol isn’t over just yet.

As revealed today by Variety (and then, later, at DC Fandome), Doom Patrol has been renewed for a third season on HBO Max. The show, a live-action adaptation of the comic, was one of a number of shows developed and streamed initially for DC Universe, Warner Bros’s attempt at a DC-centric streaming platform. But it seems DC Universe is moving out of the spotlight for HBO Max to become the central hub for all new Warner programming, including the superhero stuff. So as of the second season, Doom Patrol is on Max as well, and starting with this upcoming third, it’s going to be there exclusively.

“On behalf of the wonderful cast, writers and crew, we are thrilled and grateful for the opportunity to return to Doom Manor. And we are especially thankful for our partners at Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros. Television, DC Universe and, of course, HBO Max,” Jeremy Carver, the show’s executive producer, said in a statement.

DC Fandome unfortunately didn’t include anything in the form of details on this upcoming season, but, honestly, we’re just glad it’s coming. Doom Patrol is an off-kilter show, the kind of fare that often lives a much shorter life than it deserves. Starring an eclectic band of superheroes and a fantastic cast including Brendan Fraser, Matt Bomer, Diane Guerrero, and Jovian Wade, it’s a show that’s well worth checking out.

In Australia, the first two seasons of Doom Patrol are streaming now on Binge and Foxtel. Presumably this third season would land there too once it’s ready for release.

