Our Favourite Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones Are On Sale

We haven’t exactly been subtle about our love for Sony’s WH1000XM3 headphones here at Gizmodo. Both the U.S. and Aussie teams alike froth them because of its ridiculous sound and noise cancelling capabilities, quick charge USB-C and just how damn comfy they are.

Sony WH1000XM3 wireless noise cancelling headphones deal

The MX3’s still can still retail for over $400, though you can now get a pair on sale from Amazon for $325.

While the new 1000XM4’s are now out in market, the XM3 headphones are still and incredible buy. You still get superb sound and noise cancellation, USB-C, a ton of battery life (including quick charge) and they’re super comfy. There’s a reason these have been a favourite for years.

Cans this good are absolutely worth it in my humble opinion. I still use them daily for work and commuting, and they’re always in my carry-on for long haul flights. Well, they used to be. Seriously the WH1000XM3 headphones are hot.

Get the deal right here.

As Gizmodo editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Gizmodo often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.