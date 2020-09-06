DC FanDome Returns Next Weekend for More Digital Convention Goodness

With in-person cons off the table for the foreseeable future, a number of companies have been experimenting with making something like a convention via streaming. DC FanDome, to date, has been the only particularly successful one, effectively emulating the full experience for better or worse.

Yesterday, DC released a trailer for next week’s second iteration/half of the digital convention, DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse, which seems to be dedicated to all the stuff that got missed last time amid talk of goth-y Battinson and Wonder Woman 1984. After all, there’s a lot of DC these days, between comics and HBO Max (RIP DC Universe) and everything the CW is throwing out.

Fandome, this time, is set to include over 100 hours of content, from over 300 panels and other videos over programming sets that include fan-focused panels, major news announcements, the Blerd & Boujee programming track celebrating Black nerd culture, and more. It certainly sounds like a convention, and a solid one, at that.

DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse is next Sunday, September 13, and we’ll be there. By which I mean, we’ll be at our computers.