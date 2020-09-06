The News Of Tomorrow, Today

DC FanDome Returns Next Weekend for More Digital Convention Goodness

Julie Muncy

Published 2 hours ago: September 7, 2020 at 8:22 am -
Filed to:dc
dc fandomeio9warner bros
Wonder Woman in her armour. (Image: Warner Bros. )
Wonder Woman in her armour. (Image: Warner Bros. )

With in-person cons off the table for the foreseeable future, a number of companies have been experimenting with making something like a convention via streaming. DC FanDome, to date, has been the only particularly successful one, effectively emulating the full experience for better or worse.

Yesterday, DC released a trailer for next week’s second iteration/half of the digital convention, DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse, which seems to be dedicated to all the stuff that got missed last time amid talk of goth-y Battinson and Wonder Woman 1984. After all, there’s a lot of DC these days, between comics and HBO Max (RIP DC Universe) and everything the CW is throwing out.

Fandome, this time, is set to include over 100 hours of content, from over 300 panels and other videos over programming sets that include fan-focused panels, major news announcements, the Blerd & Boujee programming track celebrating Black nerd culture, and more. It certainly sounds like a convention, and a solid one, at that.

Breaking Down The Batman’s First Trailer: Haunting Secrets and Enigmatic Clues

At DC Fandome this past weekend, Matt Reeves stunned us all with a first look at Robert Pattinson in action as the latest Dark Knight in The Batman. It didn’t just give us a good look at RBatz though: it was our first, proper look into the latest cinematic incarnation...

Read more

DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse is next Sunday, September 13, and we’ll be there. By which I mean, we’ll be at our computers.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.