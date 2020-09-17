Congratulations to Baby Yoda, Emmy Award Winner

Oh, I guess The Mandalorian too.

The team behind everyone’s favourite hoverpram driver — and the hit show The Mandalorian — completed a valiant circuit of the Creative Emmys last night, taking home wins in five different categories. It led a solid showing for Disney+, matching the totals for HBO (between Watchmen and Succession) — and giving the streaming service, which launched in November 2019, its first Emmy wins.

Three more #Emmy wins for #TheMandalorian! Outstanding Sound Editing, Production Design and Sound Mixing! Congrats to the team! pic.twitter.com/CqauATxiAZ — Asad Ayaz (@asadayaz) September 17, 2020

The Mandalorian secured wins for Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Sound Mixing (for a Half-Hour Comedy, Drama, or Animation), Outstanding Production Design (for a Half-Hour Narrative Program), Outstanding Cinematography (for a Half-Hour Single-Camera Series), and Outstanding Special Visual Effects.

That last one in particular was for the second episode of the first season, “Chapter 2: The Child,” so it was not just a win for the team at ILM, but basically a win for Baby Yoda himself. Force sensitive and award winning? Mudhorn clan’s latest addition is proving to be quite the little asset.

Baby Yoda’s quest for awards season dominance isn’t over — The Mandalorian at large is competing in a few more categories at the Primetime Emmys on September 20, including Outstanding Drama. To see a full list of winners from last night’s Creative Emmys awards ceremony, check out the official Emmys website.