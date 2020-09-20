The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Celebrate a Late Batman Day With This Stunning Illustration by Bill Sienkiewicz

Julie Muncy

Published 6 hours ago: September 21, 2020 at 3:30 am -
Robert Pattinson as Batman. (Image: Warner Bros. )
Yesterday was the day commonly celebrated by nerds everywhere (yes, that includes us) as Batman Day. If you didn’t spend any time brooding over the Dark Knight yesterday, today we’ve got just the thing.

Shared on Twitter, this lush Batman illustration comes courtesy of Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming The Batman, and artist Bill Sienkiewicz, most popularly known for his work on New Mutants (the comic, not the movie that did eventually come out glory be). It’s a beautiful, poster-style drawing of Batman against a moody red backdrop, and it’s some of the best art I’ve seen lately.

I dig the details inside Batman’s silhouette here, and I’m always a fan of Bat illustrations that feature him standing astride the backdrop, looking down defensively — and menacingly. This is a Batman ready to find injustice and punch it a whole bunch. And, really, isn’t that what Batman’s about?

