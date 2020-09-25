We Teamed Up With Camelworks & Lara6683 To Battle It Out With LEGO Super Mario

This article is sponsored by LEGO.

If you’ve ever wanted to play Super Mario but you haven’t been fortunate enough to own a console, you’re officially in luck.

LEGO has just dropped its real-life answer to the game that continues to shape millions of childhoods, with a LEGO® Super Mario™.

The LEGO Super Mario Starter set lets players of any age (the number of people in their 20s and 30s buying this for themselves will be ridiculously high) create their own levels with all the iconic pieces from the game – from the bricks to LEGO Mario himself – and you best believe it’ll get overly competitive online.

To celebrate the launch, we’ve recruited some of the internet’s most competitive souls, Camelworks and Lara6683, to go head to head in a LEGO Super Mario battle of the build.

This isn’t your regular kit, either. LEGO Mario is fully kitted out with Bluetooth that connects to an accompanying app that you can use to help build your levels and track the coins LEGO Mario has accumulated and the challenges he’s faced.

LEGO Mario’s also fitted with a motion-sensor to indicate how high (or low) he has to jump to smash some coins or progress further in the level. This is some 2020 tech if we ever did see it – what a time to be alive.

If you want to get in on the streaming action, you can grab LEGO: Super Mario here and from there, you just need to find someone who’s game enough to join.