Battlestar Galactica Star Michael Hogan Needs Our Help

A sci-fi legend needs your help — so say we all.

Earlier this year Michael Hogan, best known for playing Colonel Saul Tigh on Battlestar Galactica, had an accident that left him completely paralysed on his left side. This happened in February, after a Battlestar Galactica convention, and things only got worse a few weeks later when the covid-19 pandemic began. Now, Hogan’s wife, Susan, and family friend Shari Ulrich have started a GoFundMe to help with his medical expenses.

Battlestar co-star Tricia Helfer and composer Bear McCreary confirmed the situation on Twitter today.

Yes this is real, unfortunately. The BSG family has been aware and in contact for months but due to Covid, have not been able to visit, which is breaking all our hearts. https://t.co/PkwYVb6wtg — Tricia Helfer (@trutriciahelfer) September 21, 2020

Sad news. Please consider donating to ease the pain of my friend Michael Hogan, with whom I collaborated on #BattlestarGalactica & @RayaYarbrough’s debut musical. He’s a journeyman actor, and a vibrant, warm & caring person. Wishing him a speedy recovery.https://t.co/0DT5lIMVgv — Bear McCreary ???????? (@bearmccreary) September 21, 2020

Susan Hogan wrote, “Michael was in Vancouver participating in a Battlestar Galactica convention, and at dinner following his day’s work, he fell and hit his head. Hard. He went to bed that night not realising that the impact had caused a massive brain bleed. He was unable to be woken the next morning and was taken to Vancouver General Hospital and emergency surgery performed. It took 57 staples to close the part of his skull they had to remove in order to reach the damage. The accident left him with complete paralysis on his left side, memory loss, cognitive impairment and an inability to swallow. Then things became incredibly more difficult during the COVID pandemic with visits by family being restricted then denied and no care team (physiotherapist, OT, speech therapist, etc. ) allowed in.”

“It is impossible to accurately assess the ongoing and future financial demands so the ‘goal’ will likely be a moving target,” Ulrich wrote. “Of course, in these times there is increasing need and decreasing income due to Covid 19. But thanks to this platform any help you can provide for Susan and Michael as they navigate this new and difficult landscape will add up to a significant difference in their lives.”

Hogan has given us so much joy over the years — not just as Saul on Battlestar, but on Smallville, 12 Monkeys, Dollhouse, Supernatural, Fargo, Teen Wolf, The Man in the High Castle, all the way up to this year’s Sonic the Hedgehog — that we wanted to help get the word out there.

