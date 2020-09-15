The Apple Watch Got Cheaper For Australians This Year

This week Apple unveiled it’s new Apple Watch Series 6 devices. There were a few new features, which is to be expected. But the real surprise was the cheaper price tag.

New Apple Watch Series 6 Australian Pricing

The flagship Apple Watch is actually $50 cheaper across the board this year. While it starts at $599, things get complicated once you start taking the different sizes and material options into account.

So to make it a bit easier, here’s a full list of the prices.

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium GPS (40mm): $599

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium GPS (44mm): $649

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium 4G (40mm): $749

Apple Watch Series 6 Aluminium 4G (40mm): $799

Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel (40mm): $1,049

Apple Watch Series 6 Stainless Steel (44mm): $1,119

Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium (40mm): $1,199

Apple Watch Series 6 Titanium (44mm): $1,269

Just keep in mind that certain band options, such as the new Solo Loops, cost extra.

It’s also worth noting that the previously top-of-the-range ceramic Apple Watch seems to have been removed this year. It’s certainly not showing up on the local website.

Here’s what the Apple Watch Series 5 pricing looked like last year:

Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminium GPS (40mm): $649

Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminium GPS (44mm): $699

Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminium 4G (40mm): $799

Apple Watch Series 5 Aluminium 4G (40mm): $849

Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel (40mm): $1,099

Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel (44mm): $1,179

Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium (40mm): $1,259

Apple Watch Series 5 Titanium (44mm): $1,339

Apple Watch Series 5 Ceramic (40mm): $1,999

Apple Watch Series 5 Ceramic (44mm): $2,079

Apple Watch features

The new Apple Watch has a new S6 processor based on the A13 bionic chip in the iPhone 11. It is apparently 20 per cent faster than then Apple Watch 5. It has the same 18-hour battery life as last year, but with fast-charge capabilities. According to Apple it can go from zero to 100 per cent in 1.5 hours.

In terms of health updates the biggest upgrade is blood oxygen monitoring. Green, red and infrared lights are used to to measure light reflected back from your blood, providing a measurement within 15 seconds. it can also run in the background if you’re a fan of wearing the watch to bed.

Introduced last year, the Apple Watch always-on display is now said to be 2.5 times brighter outside. It also has a new feature — always-on altimeter. This uses a combination of a barometric altimeter, GPS and Wi-Fi networks to provide real-time elevation updates.

And when it comes to aesthetics there are two new colours — blue and Project Red — as well as a new band type. The Solo Loop is a single piece band that can be stretched and comes in two material types — silicon and braided yarn. It’s a little bit pricier than the regular sports bands, though.

There are also a tonne of new watch faces to play around with this year.

Apple Watch SE

If you’re after something even cheaper, the Apple Watch SE is at your service at $429.

It will come in 44mm only and has an S5 chip, which is two times faster than the Apple Watch Series 3. It will also come in both GPS and cellular variants.

On the inclusions front, it has the same accelerometer, gyroscope and altimeter sensors as the Series 6 as well as fall detection, noise level monitoring, Emergency SOS, and international emergency calling.

It also runs WatchOS 7, so it has all the new software and app inclusions as the Apple Watch Series 6.

Availability

The Apple Watch Series 6 will be available in Australia from Friday September 18.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 Apple shares.