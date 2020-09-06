An Exploding Tundra, Voter Fraud, and Ancient Singing Dogs: Best Gizmodo Stories of the Week

We’re in September, y’all. I just…I can’t right now. I keep remembering that fact when I feel the errant chilly breeze when I’m out walking my dog or catch sight of stores selling Halloween decorations and it keeps blowing my mind. Nine months! We’re nine months into 2020 and yet 2019 feels like a lifetime ago.
And crazy news weeks like this one just make time feel that much soupier. The great folks at Gizmodo covered some wild stories this week, from ancient singing dogs that started reappearing in the wild after they were thought to be extinct to how Facebook is helping voters follow President Donald Trump’s baffling instructions on how to commit a felony. We also asked experts what on Earth our social lives will even look like after this pandemic, broke down why you should be concerned that Siberia’s tundra is exploding (again), and finally got a look at The New Mutants after it spent what feels like forever in Hollywood purgatory.
We Read the Comments to the FCC in Favour of Trump’s Mindless Order on Social Media so Ajit Pai Doesn’t Have To
The Federal Communications Commission hasn’t begun deliberations on whether it will follow through on President Donald Trump’s executive order demanding the agency investigate websites like Facebook, Twitter, Google, and YouTube over bullshit claims of discrimination against conservatives — and punish insufficiently Trump-loving sites by stripping their Communications Decency Act Section...Read more
Facebook Is Helping Encourage Voters to Break the Law
On Thursday, President Trump doubled down on the instructions he had given voters the day before: that those who voted by mail should also show up at polling locations and verify that their votes have been counted, and, if not, vote again. What Trump has now repeatedly directed people to...Read more
An Ancient Breed of Singing Dog Isn’t Extinct in the Wild After All
A breed of wild dog known for its lyrical sounds may not be as extinct as we thought, according to a new paper out Monday. The study details genetic evidence suggesting that the New Guinea singing dog — thought to have only existed in captivity for the past 50 years...Read more
A Guide to the Unearthly Oceans in Our Solar System
Liquid water is typically associated with planet Earth, but our solar system hosts surprisingly large volumes of the stuff — you just need to know where to look.Read more
Horrifying Images Show How the Coronavirus Ravages Our Lungs
Here’s a closer look at the coronavirus that causes covid-19, courtesy of new research published in the New England Journal of Medicine Thursday. These images depicting the coronavirus en masse infecting human lung cells aren’t just for show either — they might just provide a hint as to why covid-19...Read more
UN Calls for Investigation Into Trump’s Arctic Drilling Plan, Citing Likely Human Rights Abuses
The Trump administration’s plan to lease Alaska’s coastal plain for oil and gas drilling has hit a tiny snag: It could be a human rights violation. The United Nations is calling for an investigation into whether the policy violates the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial...Read more
The Beginning of the End of the Plastic Era Is Here
While the trend for investing in oil and gas industry has been downward for years, the pandemic has established it as a pretty garbage investment. The industry has set its hopes on plastic to turn the tide, but new research shows that’s a losing bet, too.Read more
Everything Is Extremely Normal and Totally Fine
The tundra is exploding in Siberia. Again.Read more
Mulan Is an Epic Martial Arts Film With Social Relevance
Mulan is an epic martial arts film that knocks previous remakes of beloved Disney animated classics off their magic carpets. And it does so by daring to be different. While The Lion King (2019) reboot was nearly a frame-by-frame copy of its predecessor, Mulan deviates significantly from the 1998 animated...Read more
The New Mutants Is a Fitting Final Act for Fox’s X-Men Franchise
The New Mutants is a curious quagmire of a film that’s been defined by “what ifs” from the moment it was announced five years ago. What if it followed Apocalypse’s example and dragged the X-Men cinematic franchise further into the gutter? What if it somehow managed to be good? What...Read more
Star Wars Author J.W. Rinzler Goes to the Moon With His New Book
Star Wars. Indiana Jones. Alien. Planet of the Apes. Author J.W. Rinzler has written books on them all. However, for his latest project, he’s tackling a story that’s more famous than all those iconic movies combined: the Space Race.Read more
What Will Post-Coronavirus Social Life Really Be Like?
How many sentences, since March, have started with the words “when all this is over”? Billions, probably, but fewer of late, as each of us reckons with the fact that this will never be over, not really. Psychologically, economically — we’re wrecked. A vaccine will certainly help, but it can...Read more
I Could Not Even Take My Dog Down for a Walk Without Getting Arrested
Are you a frontline worker dealing with new stresses or irresponsible management? Is working (or not working) from home starting to take a psychological toll? Submit a story using this Google form or send me an email with the subject line “My Covid Story” and provide as much detail as you’re...Read more