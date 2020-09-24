Get Ready For Amazon Prime Day 2020: Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Day 2020, Amazon’s annual big-bargain sale date is reportedly fast approaching, and we’ve got all the details on what you need to know to make the most of it.

2020 has been a challenging year, and while Amazon has been making money hand over fist as more Australians turn to online shopping, it’s also delayed its annual multi-day sale specifically for Amazon Prime members. I’m talking of course about Amazon Prime Day 2020.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a self-generated sales event that Amazon originally kicked off to celebrate its 20th anniversary back in 2015. Australians couldn’t officially get a taste of Prime Day without using a shipping agent of some kind until 2018, but for the past couple of years we’ve been able to score some pretty tasty bargains over the course of the sale.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2020?

Amazon usually holds its Prime Day sale in July, but… well… have you met 2020? It’s been spectacularly good at ruining people’s plans, even if you are the world’s biggest retailer.

That’s left the status of Amazon Prime Day rather up in the air, and officially speaking, we don’t precisely know just yet.

Head to the Amazon Australia Prime Day sale page, and you’ll currently be told that ” Prime Day 2020 dates for Australia have not been announced yet.”

That being said, TechRadar has reported that Amazon Prime Day 2020 will be on October 13 2020. If that’s accurate – and it’s a big if – it could very well be just around the corner.

Hang on – how can “Prime Day” take place over multiple “dates”?

Sure, a “day” is typically singular, and “dates” is plural, but when you’ve got the kind of cash that Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos does, the rules don’t seem to apply.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member to grab Amazon Prime Day Deals?

Yes, you do. Amazon Prime membership in Australia runs at $6.99/month or $59 annually, with a free one-month trial available if you haven’t previously been a member. That does mean that once the date is formally announced you could sign up for the trial, use it to nab deals and then cancel afterwards, if you’re not completely sold.

You can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime here.

Amazon’s primary pitch with Amazon Prime has long been the free shipping – in Australia that’s 2-day expedited shipping typically – but it also includes a bunch of other bundled content such as video through Amazon Prime and a small selection of free-to-read eBooks and Music content.

What deals will be available?

With no announced dates just yet, it’s hard to say precisely what the Prime Day deals will be. Amazon tends to mix it up a little in terms of strictly time-limited deals, or deals where there’s only a tiny quantity of actual goods at seriously discounted prices, as well as goods that stay on special for the entire duration of the sale, stock permitting.

It doesn’t take too much crystal ball gazing to suggest that Amazon’s own range of Alexa-enabled Echo devices and Kindle e-book readers are likely to see some level of discounting as part of the sale. In terms of more tech-specific gear like cheaper smartphones, wearables or laptops, we’ll just have to wait and see.

If you want to keep an eye on Prime Day deals in Australia, you can do so here.

If Amazon Prime Day is international, can I grab bargains from Amazon US or Amazon UK?

Strictly speaking, no – Amazon tends to lock down specific deals to specific regions, and that makes sense when you consider that there’s whole product categories that it sells in the US that it just doesn’t offer here at all.

You may be able to sidestep that if you’ve got an existing Amazon account on one of its international sites and you’re happy to use a shipping agent, but then you may lose most or all of that discount in handling fees, not to mention significantly slower delivery of your goods.

