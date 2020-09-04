A Cheap ‘Apple Watch SE’ is Coming

The new Apple Watch Series 6 is really close to dropping. Some rumours even say it will launch next week, completely separate to the iPhone 12 launch. While we don’t know if that will actually happen, what we do know is a cheaper ‘Apple Watch SE’ will be debuting alongside it.

Rumours of a cheaper Apple watch aren’t new, but it seemed like it wouldn’t be landing until 2021. But the most recent word on the digital street is that it will launch with the Apple Watch 6.

An official name hasn’t been attached to the wearable just yet, but it’s generally being referred to online as the Apple Watch SE. And this certainly would make sense from a branding perspective.

Apple’s recent relaunch of the much cheaper iPhone SE has been met with positivity. And considering the fiscal impact of COVID-19, offering a ‘premium’ budget line of Apple products under the ‘SE’ branding would be a clever move.

Apple Watch SE Specs

Only a few alleged details about the Apple Watch SE have leaked so far.

In terms of design it’s expected to be aluminium only but with a digital crown. This is good news for fellow fidgeters, especially considering the Apple Watch 6 is rumoured to be ditching it for an optical sensor.

Under the hood it’s expected to have S6 and W4 chips, 16GB storage and Bluetooth 5.0.

When will we see it?

If the most recent rumours are true we will hopefully be seeing the Apple Watch SE this year. But because of COVID-19 related delays, we can’t exactly say when that might be.

Generally new iPhone launches happen in the first half of September, with the devices going on sale several weeks later.

Apple has already confirmed that the sale date of its 2020 lineup will be delayed until November. However, there’s been no official word on whether the actual iPhone 12 event will also be delayed.

The most recent rumours say it will be pushed back to October, but it’s all just hearsay at this point. Fingers crossed we find out more soon.

Disclosure: The author owns 12 Apple shares.