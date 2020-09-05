5 Cheap SIM Only Plans Worth Throwing Your Phone At

If you’ve got a phone you love and aren’t thinking about upgrading anytime soon, you may want to consider getting a new plan for it anyway. You could save yourself some money, nab a bit of extra data, or potentially both.

Owning your own phone also means you consider plans from MVNOs, in addition to plans from the big three. MVNO plans to be a little more “no frills” and rarely get you more than the basics, but more often than not, they’re cheaper than the big guys. But hey, the big guys have been known to sling a great deal or two from time to time too.

So, if you’re thinking about grabbing a new plan for your current phone, here are five plans we think you should consider.

Vodafone cheap SIM only plans

Vodafone is currently running a discount on its 100GB plan, bringing it down to $45 per month for your first year if you sign-up before September 22. After your 12 months are up, you’ll pay $60 per month. The plan is contract-free, so you can always bail when the discount runs out.

This plan also includes a free year of Amazon Prime (valued at $59), unlimited data at 1.5Mbps speeds for if you somehow manage to exceed 100GB, and $5 per day roaming for when overseas travel if hopefully finally maybe A Thing again.

As is the norm with Vodafone, you’re able to save up on your total monthly bill by bundling multiple plans on the same account. You’ll get a 5% discount for each postpaid plan after your first, up to a maximum of 20%. Mobile, tablet, mobile broadband, and NBN plans can all be bundled.

Optus

Optus has partnered with Flybuys to offer a new range of cheap SIM-only plans, outclassing its own offers. While $39 per month would typically only get you 10GB with Optus, the Flybuys promo plan gets you 40GB for just $35 a month. That’s four times the data for $4 less per month.

You’ll also get a bonus 10,000 Flybuys points for your trouble. That’s enough to get a $50 Coles Gift Card.

To get this plan, you’ll need to be a Flybuys member, but registration is completely free.

There is one catch to be aware of – you’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this plan. Optus’ traditional SIM-only plans are contract free, on the other hand. At the same time, a one-year commitment isn’t that bad if it means getting a great deal.

Click here to get this deal.

It’s available until September 30.

Moose Mobile

Moose Mobile is a smaller provider powered by the Optus network that should definitely be on your radar. $21.80 per month gets you 20GB of data on a contract-free plan, making it one of the best cheap options around.

There’s one slight catch to be aware of: you’ll only get your 20GB allowance for your first two years with Moose. After this, it will drop down to 8GB. However, two years is an eternity in telco time, and you’ll easily find a better deal by the time your bonus data disappears.

amaysim cheap SIM only phone plans

If you’re after something even cheaper, amaysim has doubled the data on its $10 recharge, bringing it up to 2GB. While 2GB certainly isn’t a lot, 1GB is the standard for a plan this cheap.

Better yet, you’ll get your first renewal for $5. To get this deal, you’ll need to sign up before September 30. If you do, you’ll get your 2GB data allowance for the life of your plan.

amaysim is powered by the Optus network.

TPG

TPG has a great prepaid offer of its own, offering 50% off most plans. The standout is its $24.99 plan, which gets you 14GB. While $24.99 for 14GB isn’t the best deal around, you’ll pay $12.50 for your first six months. That’s Impossible to match. That kind of money rarely gets you much more than 2GB.

Since the plan is prepaid, you can always leave as the discount runs out.

TPG’s prepaid plans are sold on a month-long basis, which means you don’t have to think about weird 28-day terms where you end up topping up to 13 times per year and potentially paying more than you expected.

TPG’s mobile plans are powered by the Vodafone network.

