Zoom Is Down at the Worst Possible Time

Shoshana Wodinsky

Published 3 hours ago: August 24, 2020 at 11:15 pm -
Screenshot: DownDetector
The same day that many schools are back in session, Zoom, the teleconferencing software that’s become the go-to for many educators’ remote-teaching needs for the foreseeable future, seems to have crashed for large swaths of the US.

While Zoom’s own Twitter account hasn’t mentioned the widespread outages thus far, Zoomers across the country have posted on their own accounts that they’ve been unable to log onto the service. The outages reports seemingly ticked up earlier today with popular crash-monitoring service DownDetector receiving more than 8,000 outage reports by the time of this writing, beginning a little after 8am Eastern. For the most part, these reports looks to come from major cities, largely clustered on the East Coast — New York, Pittsburgh, and Washington, just to name a few. We attempted to connect to the service ourselves, and were met with a similar error message.

“We have received reports of users being unable to start and join Zoom Meetings and Webinars,” a Zoom spokesperson told Gizmodo. “We are currently investigating and will provide updates as we have them. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience.”

