Zack Snyder’s Justice League Is Four Hours Long and Here’s the Epic Trailer

We’ve had glimpses. We’ve had black suits. We’ve had to wait for it, after years of anger and hearsay, for it to actually be given life. Now, we can behold it in action: because finally, our first proper look at the fabled Snyder Cut of Justice League is here.

After teasing it at a fan event around San Diego Comic-Con with a teeny, teeny shot of Henry Cavill’s Superman in a jet-black suit, this afternoon at DC FanDome Zack Snyder himself lifted the lid on his film. It’ll be released in 2021 as four, one-hour episodes before being put together as a single experience. Which seems long but, when you look at this trailer, you’ll see…there’s a lot of new storylines.

This time around, the League won’t be going up against a mere henchman of Apokolips as they did in the theatrical version of Justice League, made by director Joss Whedon, but going toe to toe with the master of the hellish planet itself: the dread Darkseid. It’s gonna take more than the return of Superman and his slick-looking suit to turn the tide, it seems!

Snyder’s new cut of Justice League will stream exclusively on HBO Max in 2021.