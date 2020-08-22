The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Your Explosive First Look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad Is Here

Beth Elderkin

Published 1 hour ago: August 23, 2020 at 5:30 am -
Filed to:dc entertainment
dc fandomeidris elbaio9james gunnmargot robbiepeter capaldistorm reidsuicide squadtaika waititithe suicide squadwarner bros
This movie is going to be crazy weird. Here's John Cena as Peacemaker. (Photo: Warner Bros.)
They might be the bad guys, but they’re the right ones for the job. DC Fandome us our first look at James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad in the form of an extended behind the scenes video. It sees the return of some of DC’s coolest anti-heroes alongside a new wave of baddies ready to do whatever it takes to save their skin.

The Suicide Squad been described as a “reimagining” of the anti-hero story, rather than being a sequel or reboot to 2016’s Suicide Squad. And, while the video doesn’t quite explain how some of director David Ayer’s stars are coming back, we do find out it’s a period piece set in the Seventies. The movie sees the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, following her solo adventure in Birds of Prey, as well as Viola Davis as Amanda Walker, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. As well as a huge new set of characters.

Here’s the footage:

Gunn recently shared that post-production is well underway and should be on schedule, in spite of the novel coronavirus pandemic. If everything goes according to plan, The Suicide Squad is set to come out on August 6, 2021.

