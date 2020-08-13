What Did You Think of the Agents of SHIELD Series Finale? Our Spoiler Zone Awaits!

After seven years, seven seasons, and a lot of dancing around the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ABC’s Agents of SHIELD came to an end tonight with a two-part episode: “The End Is at Hand” and “What We’re Fighting For.” If you tuned in, and you have feels, we want to hear from you!

Quite obviously, this is going to be a spoiler-tastic comment thread, so we’re just gonna leave this here so nobody who’s not yet caught up reads something they shouldn’t.

Everyone else, share your thoughts, feelings, likes, dislikes, Clark Gregg deep thoughts, explanations as to why you stuck with the show after so long (or not), and more down below!

Seriously, don’t go down to the comments unless you’re ready for gloves-off Agents of SHIELD talk.