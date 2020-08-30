Updates From The New Mutants, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and More

Illustration: Jim Cooke

Mother Land

Coming Soon reports Lionsgate has acquired the rights to Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby’s horror spec script, Mother Land, in which “a family who has been haunted by an evil spirit for years” begins to question if “the evil is even real.” Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are attached to produce.

The New Mutants

Speaking with Comic Book, Josh Boone revealed the ending credits of New Mutants include original illustrations of the cast by Bill Sienkiewicz — and no post-credits sequence.

I did something better [than a post-credits scene]. I can’t give you a post-credit scene because I had to scrap it because then it would entail that there was another movie. So, but what I did is we had Bill Sienkiewicz, we had Bill come and, he did illustrations of everybody for the end credits. So, like when it says Anya Taylor-Joy, Bill did a brand new thing behind her. So like, you’ll see a bunch of his artwork sort of represented during the end titles, which I hope will be good for fans.

Candyman

In a recent interview with Movieweb, Tony Todd stated Nia DaCosta’s Candyman reboot will be “one of the most accepted and received horror films in a while.”

I think we’re going to be surprised about how many things have changed in 30 years, and how many things have stayed the same. It’s a 30-year gap. So we have a new way of looking at it for an entirely new generation, who unfortunately may not have seen the source material. I’m lucky because due to the con world I have been able to keep this character alive and kicking for the 30-year gap. I’m not upset at all. I’m honoured that someone thought the source material was important enough to renew the tale. And I know for a fact that is gonna be one of the most accepted and received horror films in a while.

The King’s Man

Den of Geek reports Disney has pushed back The King’s Man from its planned U.S. September 18, 2020 release to February 26, 2021. The Australian release date will likely reflect this change.

Come Play

Gillian Jacobs’ autistic son befriends a supernatural ghoul named Larry in the trailer for Come Play, coming to U.S. theatres October 30.

Ten Minutes to Midnight

Caroline Williams (Stretch from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Part II) plays a vampiric radio DJ in the trailer for Ten Minutes to Midnight, coming to U.S. drive-ins September 17.

Invasion

Production has resumed on Simon Kinberg and David Weil’s alien invasion series “set across multiple continents” at Apple+. According to Deadline, Sam Neill has joined the cast as Sheriff John Bell Tyson, “a weathered rural lawman on the verge of retirement” while Shamier Anderson joins as Trevante Ward, “an extraordinary soldier stationed in Afghanistan.” Golshifteh Farahani will play Aneesha Malik, a “first generation Syrian immigrant, wife and mother living in Long Island” while Firas Nassar is Ahmed Malik, “Aneesha’s husband and a Syrian immigrant and successful businessman.” Shioli Kutsuna rounds out the cast as Mitsuki, “an intelligent member of mission control in Japan’s space program JASA.”

Lovecraft Country

Ruby “steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman” in the synopsis for “Strange Case,” the September 14 episode of Lovecraft Country.

Season 1, Episode 5 “Strange Case” Debut Date: SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) After making a devil’s bargain with William, Ruby steps into the charmed shoes of a white woman, but her transformation only fortifies her resentment of the racial divide. A betrayal by Montrose unleashes Atticus’ pent up rage, leaving Leti deeply disturbed and sending Montrose into the comforting arms of his secret lover. Teleplay by Misha Green and Jonathan Kidd & Sonya Winton; directed by Cheryl Dunye.

[Spoiler TV]

The 100

Jessica Harmon directs “A Sort of Homecoming,” the September 17 episode of The 100.

Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and her friends reckon with all that has happened only to find an unexpected threat looming. Marie Avgeropoulos, Lindsey Morgan, Bob Morley, Richard Harmon, Shannon Kook, JR Bourne, Shelby Flannery and Chuku Modu also star. Posted on KSiteTV. Jessica Harmon directed the episode written by Sean Crouch (#715). Original airdate 9/16/2020.

[KSiteTV]

The Haunting of Bly Manor

A new photo reveals the exterior of stately Bly Manor.

Welcome to Bly Manor. It's a great, good place. pic.twitter.com/HzU1evEofk — The Haunting of Bly Manor (@haunting) August 27, 2020

Wynonna Earp

Syfy has a spooky new trailer for Wynonna Earp’s midseason finale.

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Finally, Mariner pantses Boimler’s new girlfriend in the trailer for next week’s episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.