Updates From The New Mutants, Candyman, and More

Keanu Reeves discusses what’s being done to keep cast and crew safe on the set of The Matrix 4. Patty Jenkins teases the long, tough road to designing Wonder Woman 1984‘s Cheetah. Jon Favreau doesn’t think Covid-19 will impact the production of The Mandalorian’s third season all that much. Plus, what’s to come on The 100. To me, my Spoilers!

The Exorcist

Tucked away in an article about the upcoming Dead Ringers television series starring Rachel Weisz, Deadline has revealed Morgan Creek is planning a theatrical reboot of The Exorcist for 2021 . The news comes fives years after the company publicly vowed to never remake The Exorcist.

The Matrix 4

Keanu Reeves promises “thoughtful, effective” safety protocols have been put in place to protect the cast and crew from covid-19.

Tenet

In conversation with The Playlist, Christopher Nolan described an original rap song written by Travis Scott for the film’s soundtrack as “the final piece” in Tenet’s puzzle.

His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Göransson and I were building were immediate, insightful, and profound. I can’t even explain it. You literally just have to watch it. It’s very fire.

Wonder Woman 1984

Patty Jenkins briefly discussed “the long journey” it took to finalise Cheetah’s design on Twitter.

Extremely hard. We wanted it to look fantastic and that ended up being very complex. First, the most incredible design then figuring out how to execute it was a long journey. It ended up being a mix of practical and visual effects but it was worth it to make it look amazing! https://t.co/gdXcM4zTjC — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 18, 2020

Possessor

Brandon Cronenberg’s Possessor is currently slated for an October 9, 2020 theatrical release date in the U.S. Stay tuned for an Australian release. [Bloody-Disgusting]

The New Mutants

Magik prepares to take on the Demon Bear in the latest clip from New Mutants.

Meanwhile, Disney has two new posters.

Candyman

Total Film (via Games Radar) has three new images from Nia Dacosta’s Candyman remake.

Enola Holmes

Netflix has released a new poster for Enola Holmes.

The Mandalorian

Jon Favreau spoke to THR about the safety protocols The Mandalorian will undertake before filming season three.

The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit, because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren’t actually there on set.

The 100

Bellamy wants to know what happened to the Flame after it came out of Madi’s head (don’t you regret not watching after the butthole?) in a clip from tonight’s episode of The 100.

Banner art by Jim Cooke.