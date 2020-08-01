Trump Tells Reporters He Plans to Ban TikTok as Soon as Saturday

President Donald Trump said he plans to sign an executive order banning TikTok as soon as Saturday, according to several reporters he spoke with aboard Air Force One on Friday evening.

The popular music and dance app is one of many owned by Chinese companies that the Trump regime believes is funelling user data to the Chinese government, an allegation that has not been substantiated. Trump’s been threatening to ban TikTok for weeks now, but it’s anybody’s guess whether he decides to actually go through with it. That man says a lot of things…and some of his promises don’t last longer than the average TikTok.

Earlier on Friday, the New York Times reported that Microsoft is in talks to buy TikTok, purportedly valued at $US100 ($140) billion, as federal scrutiny increases. A TikTok spokesperson told Gizmodo at the time that they “do not comment on rumours or speculation,” but are “confident in the long-term success of TikTok.”

This story is developing…