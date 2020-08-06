Tom Hanks Is Another Step Closer to Joining Disney’s Pinocchio Remake

It’s time for Laura Dern to tease her return to the Jurassic World: Dominion set. Wonder Woman 1984 teases Barbara Minerva’s transformation in a teeny new audio clip. Lovecraft Country’s showrunner teases some frightful horror easter eggs. Plus, what’s to come on The 100, and Netflix gets in on the Disney Channel original vibes with its new spy-fi movie. Spoilers, away!

Pinocchio

According to Deadline, Tom Hanks is now once again in talks to play Gepetto in Robert Zemeckis’ remake of Disney’s Pinocchio.

Jurassic World: Dominion

Laura Dern teased the return of Dr. Ellie Sattler on Instagram yesterday. She enjoys a left-handed drink holder with her associate, Dr. Alan Grant. Fancy!

The Suicide Squad

James Gunn has unveiled the official logo for The Suicide Squad — in four languages, no less. It’s similar to the logo we saw before, but in more languages!

#TheSuicideSquad team just got me these amazing new official title treatments for my birthday. And the cast and I have so much more to show you guys on Aug 22 at https://t.co/ioRsge6g7f. See you there! ???? #DC #DCFanDome @SuicideSquadWB pic.twitter.com/OwGc7nnkG2 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 5, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984

Dr. Barbara Minerva wishes she were “an apex predator” in a new video from Wonder Woman 1984‘s official Instagram page. It’s un-embeddable, so click through to have a look.

The Sleepover

Malin Ackerman and her bumbling husband played by Ken Marino are forced to participate in a spy-fi heist with her suave ex, Joe Manganiello, in the trailer for The Sleepover, premiering August 21 on Netflix.

Phineas & Ferb: The Movie — Candace Against the Universe

Candace is abducted by aliens in the trailer for Phineas & Ferb: The Movie.

I Am Not OK With This

Though not an official confirmation just yet, What’s On Netflix reports I Am Not OK With This has been renewed for a second season.

Siren

Unfortunately, TV Line reports Freeform has officially cancelled Siren after three seasons.

Lovecraft Country

According to showrunner Mischa Green, an upcoming episode of Lovecraft Country will use “A Nightmare on Elm Street and Freddy Krueger to tell what it’s like to be a young Black girl in America.” [Comic Book]

NOS4A2

Spoiler TV has a synopsis for “Chris McQueen,” the eighth episode of NOS4A2‘s second season.

Vic and Chris take the Shorter Way to a junkyard; Chris loses his temper; Bing leverages a secret to seek forgiveness; Vic, Lou, Maggie, and Chris hatch a plan; Tabitha impresses her boss.

The 100

Finally, Bellamy returns — and eats an ice scorpion — in the trailer for next week’s episode of The 100, “Etherea.”

