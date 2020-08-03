Today’s Best Australian Tech Deals

Happy Monday, y’all! Today’s best Aussie tech deals include $1,400 off a Samsung 8K TV, 50% off TPG mobile plans, up to $713 off Microsoft Surface 3, a cheap Corsair Vengeance 16GB DDR4 RAM and more!

$1,400 off Samsung 8K

Today’s your lucky day if you’re looking to future proof your home cinema experience. Amazon is taking $1,400 off Samsung’s 65-inch QLED UHD 8K Smart TV. This brings it down to $3,999 from $5,399 which is a pretty damn good deal.

Sure, there isn’t much 8K content around yet, but the real beauty of Samsung 8K TVs can be found in the upscaling right now. You can read more about our experiences with it here.

Click here for the deal.

50% Off TPG Mobile Plans

TPG Mobile is knocking 50 per cent off all of its SIM-only prepaid plans for the first six months. This is pretty damn good. As an example, you can get 14GB for just $12.50 per month. While the discount only lasts for six months, there’s no contract. This means you can just leave after the offer expires.

$850 off Oppo Reno 5G

eBay is offering our favourite 5G phone of 2019 for a whopping $850 off. This brings it down to just $649. Considering the camera (with its awesome pop up shark fin), battery life and storage on this thing — not to mention it beig 5G ready — this is a damn good deal.

Click here for the deal.

Cheap Nintendo Switch

And if you’re in need of a Nintendo Switch to play Ring Fit on, Amazon has you covered. You can currently get the Nintendo Switch Lite for $295, which is $34.95 off the RRP. Or if you would rather the OG Switch, you can get it for $448. This is $21.95 off the RRP.

You can read our Nintendo Switch review here.

Click here for the deal.

Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB RAM for $100.79

If you’re in the market for some RAM, you can get an incredible deal on the Corsair Vengeance LPX 16GB right now. Amazon has it for just $100.79, which is the cheapest we have seen it around for. Usually you’re looking at around $135+ plus so you’ll say $30-$40 on this one.

Click here for the deal.

$713.85 off Surface Book 3

The Microsoft store has discounted all of its Surface 3 laptops. Your discount depends on which configuration you go with, but you will get between $395.35 and $713.85 off the RRP. These discounts are across the 13 and 15 inch models.

Click here for the deal.

