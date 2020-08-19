The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The X-Men: The Animated Series Theme Song Is X-ceptional on Cellos

Jill Pantozzi

Published 2 hours ago: August 19, 2020 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:animation
animation, cello, Music, theme song, x men the animated series, x-men

Forget about possible revivals. Forget about lawsuits. Instead, focus on something pleasant, like this cello rendition of the X-Men: The Animated Series theme song.

Samara Ginsberg — a self-described cellist, writer, arranger, and orchestrator — has been churning out some fantastic musical arrangments using, well, multiple versions of herself. Eight to be exact. They are mainly centered on a big dose of ‘80s and ‘90s nostalgia so we’ve already heard the Knight Rider theme, John Williams’ “Imperial March” (with bonus Darth Vader helmet), and even Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. Now, she’s turned her eyes toward some mutants.

Ginsberg said she “had a lot of requests for this one” and we don’t doubt it — it’s one of the best theme songs ever. Looking for another animated classic? How about He-Man and the Masters of the Universe?

A lot calmer than X-Men, of course; it feels almost like one of those Westworld remixes. You can catch more of Ginsberg’s work on YouTube and Twitter.

