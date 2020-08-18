The New Space Jam Has a Suitably Ostentatious Outfit

There are arguably two vital components to making a new Space Jam. One is that the almighty clash of animated Looney Tunes enmeshes with the real-world stuff as well as our brains remember the original doing. The other is the Tune Squad must be decked out in an iconic look, and Space Jam: A New Legacy is already searing it into our eyeballs.

Last night A New Legacy star LeBron James took to social media — via Maverick Carter, in a new tease for the LeBron James Family Foundation — to give us our first look at the Tune Squad’s 2021 threads. They are…a lot.

Would it be the Family Reunion without a special surprise?! @mavcarter gives our I Promise families the first ever look at @KingJames in his @spacejammovie ‘A New Legacy’ jersey! ???????? pic.twitter.com/XsPYL1dvcU — LeBron James Family Foundation (@LJFamFoundation) August 18, 2020

Compared to the stark white of the kit worn by Michael Jordan and his animated cohorts in the ‘90s classic, there is a lot going on here. The only real similarities are the Tune Squad name and the concentric circle design that’s evocative of the Looney Tunes “That’s All Folks!” end titles. Except this time, that design is off-centre and blown up way bigger compared to its place behind the original logo, stretching over both the jersey and onto the shorts.

And that’s even before you get to the almighty sky blue/neon orange clash of the outfit’s colour palette! It’s, well, let’s say vivid. It’s a lot to take in, but then again, arguably the new look for a Space Jam movie should be kind of eye-searingly bold, right?

Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee, is currently expected to hit theatres in July 2021.