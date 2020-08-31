The News Of Tomorrow, Today

The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Trailer Reminds You Not to Leave Creepy Dolls Lying Around

Jill Pantozzi

Published 14 hours ago: August 31, 2020 at 11:09 pm -
Filed to:amelia eve
amelie smithbenjamin evan ainsworthbookshenry jameshenry thomashorrorio9kate siegelmike flanagannetflixoliver jackson cohenrahul kohlistreamingthe haunting of bly manorthe haunting of hill housethe turn of the screwtnia millervictoria pedretti
Oh no... (Screenshot: Netflix)
Oh no... (Screenshot: Netflix)

Netflix and Mike Flanagan’s followup to the fantastically spooky The Haunting of Hill House has just released its first teaser trailer. You are welcome to step into The Haunting of Bly Manor. If you dare…

This horror tale, based on Henry James’ The Turn of the Screw, stars Victoria Pedretti, Henry Thomas, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, T’Nia Miller, Rahul Kohli, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Amelie Smith, and Amelia Eve.

You can expect to be creeped out on October 9, when The Haunting of Bly Manor starts streaming on Netflix.

The Haunting of Bly Manor Is Actually Going to Explain All Those Hidden Ghosts

For intrepid fans, Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House was like a horror-fuelled Highlights Magazine. Dozens of hidden ghosts lurked in the background without a purpose, other than contributing to the terrifying mise en scène. Sophomore season The Haunting of Bly Manor will also include hidden ghosts — and they’ll be...

Read more
Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.