The Cassian Andor Star Wars Show Adds Good Omens’ Adria Arjona

A great spy sneaks up on you without you even knowing it. And so it’s rather appropriate that the upcoming Star Wars show about Rebel spies just added actress Adria Arjona.

Deadline reports that Arjona is joining the upcoming Disney+ show that will focus on Cassian Andor, played by Diego Luna. Set before the events of Rogue One (obviously), it’ll follow Cassian as he spies on the Empire for the Rebellion, along with best droid buddy K-2SO (played by Alan Tudyk). Stephen Schiff is showrunning and Rogue One co-writer/ghost director Tony Gilroy is writing and directing multiple episodes.

There’s no word on what character Arjona will play, but her career has certainly snuck up on us like a spy over the past few years. Her breakout role was on season two of True Detective, where she played the girlfriend of Taylor Kitsch’s character. She was then cast as Dorothy in the short-lived Wizard of Oz show Emerald City, starred alongside John Boyega in Pacific Rim: Uprising, headlined two Netflix action blockbusters (Triple Frontier and 6 Underground), and, at some point, will star alongside Jared Leto in Morpheus. Oh — and she played Anathema Device on the wonderful show Good Omens.

And yet, even with all those credits, there’s probably a good chance you don’t know her name yet. Being cast on a Star Wars show will certainly change that.

There’s no word on when the Cassian Andor show will start filming but the general consensus is it’s likely to be the next Star Wars show coming to the service after The Mandalorian. Whether that’s in 2021 or 2022, we don’t know. Whenever it happens, it should be interesting to see what more can be said about this well-mined timeline in the Star Wars universe, as well as what Adria Arjona will add to it.