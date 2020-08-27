The Babysitter’s Cult Is Back in the Trailer for Babysitter: Killer Queen

If you search “Babysitter” on Netflix, two main things pop up. There’s The Babysitter’s Club, a kid-friendly adaptation of the famous Ann M. Martin novels, and then there’s The Babysitter, a 2017 horror comedy about a babysitter who leads a satanic cult and tries to murder the kid she’s watching.

Now, a sequel to that second film is coming, and though technically it is also about a club of babysitters, do not get either of them mixed up.

The Babysitter: Killer Queen is coming next month and the trailer is here. It picks up two years after the events of the first film which, spoiler alert, saw that evil cult led by babysitter Bee (Samara Weaving) all perish. But, guess what? They’re back. Even though they died. And they are after Cole (Judah Lewis) all over again. Here’s the wild trailer.

Turns out when you’re part of a blood cult like this you can actually make deals with Satan and come back to life. But only for a little while. The film looks like a fun race against the clock as Cole and his friends try to outlive the reincarnated babysitter’s cult. And while at first glance it looks like they’re a member short, it appears Cole will eventually be reunited with Bee. We’re guessing that will not go well.

Once again directed by McG (Charlie’s Angels, Terminator: Salvation), The Babysitter: Killer Queen hits Netflix September 10.