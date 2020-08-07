That Place You’ve Been Stuck in Since March? Time to Decorate It With New Art

Under normal circumstances, an online art show is a bit of a letdown. There’s no hustle and bustle of fellow patrons looking at the work. No free wine to drink. No way to see the art up close and personal. Did we mention the wine?

However, 2020 has been everything but normal circumstances, which means an online art show is not just encouraged, it’s exciting. That goes doubly when it’s the return of Crazy 4 Cult. Crazy 4 Cult is the show that started it all. In 2004, it was the folks at Gallery 1988 who wondered, “What if we made art about popular culture, but took it really seriously?” Sixteen years and 14 annual shows later, pop culture art is everywhere.

The new show opens on August 8 on www.gallery1988.com. It features work in all mediums, with tons of varied subjects. It’s truly robust and exciting. To illustrate, we’ve selected 14 of the well over 100 different pieces in the show. Check them out, and see if you can figure out which piece is from what movie or show

Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Ashly Lovett Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Stephen Andrade Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Bob Rissetto Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Chet Phillips Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Dan Mumford Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Dave Pryor Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Ian Glaubinger Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Jeff Victor Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Jen Taylor Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Joshua Gilbert Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Mark Borgions Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Matt Talbot Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Royalston Design Image: Gallery 1988, Other Artwork by Ryan Caskey

Did you guess them all? Most are easy, and some literally have the answer on them, but just in case: The Crow, Ghostbusters, Akira, The Iron Giant, Oldboy, The Wizard of Oz, Jaws, Beetlejuice, Back to the Future, The Dark Crystal, Donnie Darko, Groundhog Day, Back to the Future, and What We Do in the Shadows.

And again, that’s not even a quarter of the show. So Saturday at 5 a.m., head over to www.gallery1988.com and check out all the awesome art.