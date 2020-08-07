The News Of Tomorrow, Today

That Place You’ve Been Stuck in Since March? Time to Decorate It With New Art

Germain Lussier

Published 57 mins ago: August 7, 2020 at 12:41 pm -
Filed to:akira
back to the futurebeetlejuicecrazy 4 cultdonnie darkogallery 1988ghostbustersgroundhog dayio9jawsoldboythe crowthe dark crystalthe iron giantthe wizard of ozthis is awesomewhat we do in the shadows
You won't need a hammer to fight through the crowds at this art show. (Image: Dan Mumford/Gallery 1988)
You won't need a hammer to fight through the crowds at this art show. (Image: Dan Mumford/Gallery 1988)

Under normal circumstances, an online art show is a bit of a letdown. There’s no hustle and bustle of fellow patrons looking at the work. No free wine to drink. No way to see the art up close and personal. Did we mention the wine?

However, 2020 has been everything but normal circumstances, which means an online art show is not just encouraged, it’s exciting. That goes doubly when it’s the return of Crazy 4 Cult. Crazy 4 Cult is the show that started it all. In 2004, it was the folks at Gallery 1988 who wondered, “What if we made art about popular culture, but took it really seriously?” Sixteen years and 14 annual shows later, pop culture art is everywhere.

The new show opens on August 8  on www.gallery1988.com. It features work in all mediums, with tons of varied subjects. It’s truly robust and exciting. To illustrate, we’ve selected 14 of the well over 100 different pieces in the show. Check them out, and see if you can figure out which piece is from what movie or show

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Ashly Lovett

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Stephen Andrade

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Bob Rissetto

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Chet Phillips

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Dan Mumford

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Dave Pryor

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Ian Glaubinger

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Jeff Victor

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Jen Taylor

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Joshua Gilbert

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Mark Borgions

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Matt Talbot

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Royalston Design

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Image: Gallery 1988, Other

Artwork by Ryan Caskey

Did you guess them all? Most are easy, and some literally have the answer on them, but just in case: The Crow, Ghostbusters, Akira, The Iron Giant, Oldboy, The Wizard of Oz, Jaws, Beetlejuice, Back to the Future, The Dark Crystal, Donnie Darko, Groundhog Day, Back to the Future, and What We Do in the Shadows.

And again, that’s not even a quarter of the show. So Saturday at 5 a.m., head over to www.gallery1988.com and check out all the awesome art.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.