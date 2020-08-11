TCL’s Fan Favourite 6-Series Is Aiming to Win Over Gamers With 2020 TVs

TCL has revealed the prices for its new 2020 5-Series and 6-Series TVs, and like other newer models from many of its competitors this year, the company is definitely attempting to woo gamers.

Let’s talk first about the 6-Series, which will have limited availability beginning today with a 55-inch (55R635) for $US650 ($908), 65-inch (65R635) for $US900 ($1,257), and 75-inch (75R635) for $US1,400 ($1,955). TCL is marketing this model as the first TV to offer THX Certified Game Mode — a feature developed through a partnership between THX and TCL for premium gaming support.

The companies say this gaming setting offers brighter colour, 4K gameplay at 120Hz, ultra-low latency, and better clarity with less judder and smear effects. All four of the 6-Series’ HMDI ports will support Auto Game Mode (HDMI-ALLM) and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), with one port offering eARC support.

In a first for this model, the 6-Series will now offer thousands of mini-LED backlights, a feature it’s stealing from TCL’s 8-Series. Together with its 4K HDR and mini-LED technology, the 6-Series also taps TCL’s Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision for superior picture quality. (The company wouldn’t comment on peak brightness, telling Gizmodo that it doesn’t “believe in promoting peak luminance to our customers because there are many other variables that impact the perceived brightness and contrast of a TV with real content.”)

Select screen sizes of the 6-Series will have a feature I know TV stand evangelists will appreciate: adjustable legs. Rather than forcing TCL users to screw their TV legs on the farthest corners of the unit, 65- and 75-inch screen sizes support multiple options for feet placement — even getting close enough to mimic a central stand. In other words, there’s a very good chance your current console setup should be fine if you’re upgrading from a smaller TV to one of these larger units that support the feature.

Image: TCL

Also with limited availability beginning today, the 5-Series is borrowing the Quantum Dot (QLED) colour technology from the fan-favourite 6-Series — some great news for picture-focused TV shoppers who are on a tighter budget (the 55-inch screen size starts at less than $US400 ($559)). The 5-Series boasts up to 80 zones of local dimming. Dolby Vision, HDR Pro Pack, and Auto Game Mode will all be included in this model — but the trade-off to a great picture at a fraction of the price is that you won’t get the same goodies like the adjustment capabilities or the THX Certified Game Mode. In the 5-Series, all four of its ports feature Auto Game Mode and one supports eARC.

Additionally, on both the 6-Series and the 5-Series, each foot pops open to support cord management so that your home entertainment situation doesn’t wind up looking like this, something I thought was at least pretty neat in theory if not totally perfect in practice. (I would love to be convinced otherwise, though!)

Both TVs run on Roku TV, and the 6-Series comes with a voice command-enabled remote included. Additionally, both the iOS and Android apps for Roku support remote voice control. Somewhat disappointingly for me — someone who is not the biggest fan of this OS — TCL said it doesn’t have any immediate plans to expand support for Android TV in models available in the U.S. at this time. (Right now, that support is limited to just the 3-Series.) I’m still holding out hope, though.