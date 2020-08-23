Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League’s First Trailer Gives You a Dangerous Mission

I mean, it’s right there. It’s right there in the title.

Rocksteady hasn’t ventured into the world of DC Comics-based games since the excellent Batman: Arkham Knight, released near the start of this current generation of gaming consoles in 2015. But after years of anticipation, we’ve finally have a look at what the studio has been working on. While it’s not strictly a Batman game — Warner Bros. Montreal is giving us that with Gotham Knights — it’s still Batman adjacent.

Loosely inspired by the 2017 Joshua Williamson/Jason Fabok comic book miniseries Justice League vs. Suicide Squad, Kill the Justice League sees a new incarnation of Amanda Waller’s favourite bunch of anti-hero miscreants brought together for what should be an impossible mission: taking down the World’s Finest.

They’re not doing so because they’re villains, but because the League has found itself brought under mind control at the hands of one of its oldest foes, Braniac, who also seems to be wielding an army of other mind-controlled minions. So, who do you give this impossible task of subduing the world’s most premier superhero team to? Well, the folks who got jailed and had a bomb implanted in their heads for trying to do that already, of course. Featuring Harley Quinn, Deadshot, King Shark, and Captain Boomerang, alongside others, probably. This is a great time for King Shark fans, I tell you what.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set to release on PC and Consoles in 2022.