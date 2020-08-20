The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Stranger Things Will Continue Beyond Season 4

Cheryl Eddy

Published 58 mins ago: August 20, 2020 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:duffer brothers
io9joe keerynetflixstranger thingsstreaming
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in her season three psychic beach moment. (Photo: Netflix)
Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) in her season three psychic beach moment. (Photo: Netflix)

Though the next season of Netflix’s Stranger Things remains mostly shrouded in mystery, as is tradition, there’s a scrap of new information for fans to cling to as they await the series’ return. According to creators the Duffer Brothers, the show won’t wrap with its upcoming fourth season.

“Season four won’t be the end,” Ross Duffer told the Hollywood Reporter in a new interview, noting that the production delay forced by the novel coronavirus has been beneficial when it comes to story planning. “We know what the end is, and we know when it is. [The pandemic] has given us time to look ahead, figure out what is best for the show. Starting to fill that out gave us a better idea of how long we need to tell that story.”

Honestly, most of that isn’t news. In June, Matt Duffer told Deadline much the same thing, noting “We’ve known the ending of the show for quite a while” and wisely adding “We don’t want to just keep churning it out.”

Stranger Things’ Ending Is Already Worked Out, According to the Duffer Brothers

There might be a lot of mystery surrounding the town of Hawkins, Indiana, but one thing that isn’t a secret is how the story of Netflix’s Stranger Things is going to end. At least not to the guys making the show, that is.

Read more

Before any talk of season five can really commence, however, the show will have to finish filming season four. Elsewhere in the Hollywood Reporter, Joe Keery (who plays Steve Harrington) said it’s “hard to say” whether the filming delay will ultimately benefit the current season. “I mean, it definitely gives them more time to write, and I think that that’s always good. I guess there’s the issue of the kids growing, but apart from that, I just think that we want to get the show out as soon as possible for people.”

Back in February, now known as the distant era before the world shut down, we did get our first Stranger Things season four teaser, revealing a not-dead Hopper’s snowy whereabouts — but as is to be expected, so far Netflix hasn’t shared a firm release date.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.