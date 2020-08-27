Star Wars Celebration Might Be Cancelled, But You Can Still Buy the Merch and Pretend You Were There

There’s something very — very — Star Wars about the fact that, while you cannot attend a big in-person convention celebrating the galaxy far, far away right now, you can still buy merchandise as if you had.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back 40th Anniversary Millennium Falcon Cockpit Sunshade

Image: Lucasfilm

Star Wars Celebration 2020 should’ve started today. Emphasis on the should, because, alas, this garbage year we find ourselves in had other plans. The continuing novel coronavirus pandemic across the world put more than a few hydrospanners in the works, cancelling the long-running Lucasfilm convention this year and putting it back all the way to 2022.

But if you’re missing out on the chance to meet up with fellow fans, experience big Star Wars-y reveals, and generally revel about how cool dumb idiots with space ships and laser swords are (so cool, so dumb), fear not! You can still buy things, which, really, is what Star Wars is actually about.

Geeki Tikis AT-AT Punch Bowl

Image: Lucasfilm

StarWars.com has lifted the lid on the Celebration 2020 merchandise that never was, but, well, still kinda is. Because all this specific merch had to be planned and made well in advance of the con’s cancelation, Lucasfilm is taking the Celebration store online this year to let fans own the hyper specific merchandise genre that is “I should’ve gone to this convention but a viral pandemic cancelled it and ALL I GOT WAS THIS T-SHIRT.” Or, you know, a Tiki punch bowl shaped like a downed AT-AT Walker?

Mynock Suction Cup Plush

Image: Lucasfilm

Access to the Celebration store will go live August 29 on the official Star Wars Celebration website for fans who had purchased tickets for the event, who will receive emails to set up a special account for the store and grant themselves early access to what’s on offer. Like a Mynock for your car window.

Tauntaun & Luke Skywalker Plush

Image: Lucasfilm

But for the first time, Lucasfilm will also make Celebration-exclusive merchandise available to the general public. After former ticket-holders have had their spree, the store will open to general audiences from September 1. So yes, if you, like me, truly yearn for a very distressed looking plush Tauntaun that has an equally very distressed (and very cold) removable plush Luke Skywalker sticking out of its innards, it can be yours.

The Mandalorian Pin Set & T-Shirt Combo

Image: Lucasfilm

Most of the merchandise is tied to the 40th anniversary of Empire Strikes Back this year, but not all of it — you could snag this fancy pin/T-shirt bundle featuring three of The Mandalorian’s heroes, Din Djarin, IG-11, and Cara Dune, for example. Click on through for a few more samples of what’ll be on offer.

The Star Wars Celebration store will go live for ticket-holders from 2 a.m. August 29, before opening to the public at the same time on September 1.