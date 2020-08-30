Spiky Batmen and Crystal Babies Are the Most Angular Toys of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of the best in plastic nonsense you can buy on the internet. Except it’s not all plastic this week: we have a suitably ludicrous crystal baby, a die-cast cyborg, and then…ok, quite a bit of the regular ol’ plastic stuff actually. Check it out!

Image: Swarovski

Swarovski Star Wars The Mandalorian Baby Yoda

Testing the loyalty of even the most devoted Baby Yoda collector, Swarovski has revealed what has to be the swankiest piece of merchandise yet from The Mandalorian. Standing less than two inches tall, this green and gold tone crystal version of the Child is made up of 251 angled facets that somehow manage to perfectly capture the character’s adorable face. You can pre-order it now for a hefty $US159 ($216) but the figurine isn’t expected to ship until October at the earliest.

Image: Lego

Lego DC Comics Wonder Woman

According to the Lego website, this 255-piece set was “originally planned to be available at an event that is no longer taking place,” which possibly means it was destined for San Diego Comic-Con before the convention was cancelled. As a result, it’s now exclusively available through the U.S. version of the Lego website for $US40 ($54). The set turns a classic Wonder Woman comic book cover into a 3D diorama with three minifigures including Diana and the Cheetah. You can pre-order it now if you’re in the U.S., but the set isn’t expected to ship until October. Also note: the U.S. Lego website does not ship to Australia, and is unfortunately quite good at recognising and rejecting foreign mail forwarding services.

Image: McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Gold Label Collection Batman

It feels like only yesterday that McFarlane got the licence to make DC comics action figures, but now the company is leapfrogging off its already-pretty-Batman-heavy Multiverse line by starting a new exclusive line. With Batman, of course!

This new Batman — designed by the Spawnmeister himself, Todd McFarlane — is suitably edgy, from the dour, weathered face to the spiky gauntlets and plethora of knives attached to his utility belt. There’s even spikes on the cape! But it’s a cool idea for an exclusive line of figures, that, unlike DC Multiverse, will attempt to adhere to a singular style as it brings in characters from all over McFarlane’s licenses. The figure — which will be, like future members of the Gold Label Collection, released in limited quantities with special foil packaging — retails for $US20 ($27), and will be exclusive to Walmart in the U.S. Pre-orders there go live in October, ahead of a release January (and it’ll be available at “select retailers” internationally, to boot).

Image: Good Smile Company

Good Smile Company Moderoid ED-201 and Hagane Works Series RoboCop Figures

It’s taken a few decades but there’s finally some really great options for collectors wanting RoboCop toys to proudly display on their shelves, including two new options from Good Smile Company. The 6.7-inch RoboCop figure features select pieces of silver armour made from die-cast metal as well as swappable faces (or at least the jaw part), extra hands, battle-damaged parts, a Cobra Assault Cannon, and a working thigh holster that can actually hold and hide Robo’s sidearm. It can be paired with GSC’s new 7.9-inch ED-209 from its Moderoid line which means it’s a model kit that needs to be assembled and finished with decals. Both are available for pre-order now with the $US106 ($144) RoboCop figure arriving in January of 2021 and the $US76 ($103) ED-209 being shipped out a month later in February.

Image: Hasbro

Star Wars Black Series Exclusive Cad Bane and Todo 360

Star Wars Celebration and other international conventions might have meant to be happening right now, but they aren’t. We can still pretend they are though thanks to Hasbro “surprise” dropping what mostly likely would’ve been one of its exclusive action figure for the convention circuit.

Hailing from the Clone Wars animated series, it’s a bit of an out-there choice, but a cool one nonetheless: bounty hunting duros Cad Bane, a repeated menace to Anakin, Ahsoka, and Obi-Wan throughout the show, and his chipper droid companion Todo 360. Bane himself is spartanly accessorized, coming with just his duel blaster pistols. But at least lil’ Todo is actually articulated! He might as well be an accessory, until Bane inevitably turns on him like he’s wont to do.

The set is available now in the EU, and will hit shelves in the U.S. (presumably through Hasbro Pulse) starting October 1. No word on an Australian release. [InDemand toys]