Sony’s Spider-Woman Reportedly Gains a Female Director and Writing Team

One sign that movie production is ever-so-slowly emerging from its pandemic shutdown? Rumours regarding new projects that feel like potential future blockbusters. The latest to fit that bill comes from the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, and it teases a potential Spider-Woman film.

Deadline reports that Olivia Wilde “has closed a deal to direct and develop a secret Marvel film project revolving around a female character in the universe. While not confirmed, it is expected that the story will be centered on Spider-Woman.” (Not only is that not confirmed, Deadline also notes that Sony had no comment on the news.) The report goes on to say that Wilde and Katie Silberman (who co-wrote Wilde’s 2019 feature directorial debut, Independent Spirit Award-winning comedy Booksmart) would co-write the script, with Amy Pascal on board to produce.

For those keeping score at home, Spider-Woman is just one of many, many Spider-Man-related films in the works at the moment; when last we checked in, a Spider-Woman or Spider-Gwen project was poised to become a spin-off of the animated Into the Spider-Verse.

That said, it seems likely that Wilde’s “secret film project” is its own thing (and presumably will be live-action), but we can only speculate — and get excited, because yay for a female-centric superhero movie with a female-centric production team! — for now.