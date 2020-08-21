Somehow, a Star Wars Corridor Really Is One of the Coolest Toys of the Week

Welcome back to Toy Aisle, Gizmodo’s regular roundup of the best toys on the internet lately. This week, McFarlane heads to the Continent for The Witcher toys, Hot Toys gives your Spider-Man figure something very expensive to punch, and…we’re excited by a hallway? Yes, really. Check it out!

Image: McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Geralt of Rivia

McFarlane’s big push back into licensed action figures recently hoovered up the Witcher licence — but only CD Projekt Red’s beloved RPG adaptation of the Sapkowski novels, not the hit Netflix adaptation. So while its new 12″ Geralt figure is no Henry Cavill, it’s a pretty cool approximation of Geralt as he appears in Wild Hunt, the excellent third game in the saga. He’ll come with, unsurprisingly, his two trusty Witcher swords — one for human foes, and one for monsters — but, befitting a Witcher’s nature as a roaming bounty hunter, Geralt will also include a trio of harpy heads. This appears to be more in line with McFarlane’s series of non-posable figurines than it does its more recent superarticulated action figures, but the company says more Witcher toys will be on the way next year, so maybe they’ll be a bit more posable. Meanwhile, if you want this Geralt, he’ll set you back $US40 ($56) when he releases in November.

Image: NECA

NECA Elvis Presley Live ’72 Figure

He doesn’t come with blasters, swappable outfits, or even an alternate face sculpt. But amongst your Han Solos, Captain Americas, and other heroic action figures, surely you can make a little room for the King of Rock and Roll. NECA’s new seven-inch version of Elvis Presley was inspired by the King’s live concert appearance back in the spring of 1972 and includes an intricately detailed sequin jumpsuit as well as permanently spread cape. Articulation and pose-ability appears to be very limited, but that can be forgiven since the figure comes in such an iconic Elvis stance when it ships in December later this year.

Image: Hot Toys

Hot Toys Spider-Man: Far From Home Drone Accessory Set

Usually, the fancy versions of Hot Toys figures come with an elaborate set of accessories. But the company apparently decided this latest set of tchotchkes from Spider-Man: Far From Home were far too fancy to bundle with its figure of Spider-Man’s red-and-black suit from the film’s climax. This trio of Mysterio Drones — the hologram projecting tech Quentin and his maligned ex-Stark Industries friends used to turn the former into the “heroic” Mysterio — features one drone that is fully in 1:6 scale to be accurately sized up with Spider-Man, and two miniature drones to accompany it in the background of your robotic displays. That’s pretty much it, outside of an articulated stand to pose them all on, which…you then in turn put your sold-separately Spider-Man on or next to. It’s still Hot Toys though, so these will set you back around $US105 ($147) when they release in early 2021. [Hot Toys]

Image: Blitzway

Blitzway Men In Black: International Agent T and Agent H Sixth-Scale Figures

If you’ve been frustrated by a fruitless hunt for a dapper sixth-scale Thor figure with an excellent likeness of Chris Hemsworth, or a well-dressed 12-inch version of Liam Neeson’s Bryan Mills character from Taken, your search is over thank to Blitzway. It’s doubtful any collector is going to be interested in the toy maker’s new Agent T and Agent H from the forgettable Men In Black: International, but the figures both feature fantastic detailing and excellent sculpts of both Hemsworth and Neeson that needn’t go to waste. Each includes over 30 points of articulation and a bunch of M.I.B.-themed accessories, but with a $US289 ($404) price tag, we’d be more interested in dropping that much money on a 12-inch version of Tessa Thompson’s Agent M.

Hasbro Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Tantive IV Hallway Playset

Hasbro is really leaning into the playsets for its 3.75″ scale Vintage Collection line lately, and this latest one is a doozy, despite being…a hallway. But it’s one of the most famous hallways in Star Wars: the white-walled environs of the Tantive IV, Bail and Leia Organa’s consular blockade runner. The playset features opening blast doors and can be joined to multiple versions of itself to replicate the interconnected hallways of the vessel as a stage for your action figure battles, from the Imperials storming the ship in A New Hope’s opening or Vader gutting Rebel troops at the end of Rogue One.

Speaking of figures though, the $US50 ($70) set will only come with one: a 3.75″ Rebel Fleet Trooper, on a special Rogue One themed backing card. You’ll have to bundle up the previously-released Trooper — or buy multiple hallways! — to start building yourself the Tantive’s defence force, but good news: Hasbro also announced a Rogue One Darth Vader being released alongside the hallway set this fall, so at least you’ll have a baddie to pose in it too? [Toyark]

Image: Scalextric

Micro Scalextric James Bond No Time to Die 1:64-Scale Slot Car Race Track Set

Originally slated to be released back in November of 2019, the 25th film in the James Bond series was bumped to February 2020, then April 2020, and now November 2020 as a result of the pandemic. If you’re tired of waiting, you can grab Scalextric’s latest $US55 ($77) slot car set based on No Time to Die and recreate what we’re assuming is a thrilling car chase sequence between an Aston Martin DB5 and a Jaguar XF. Does the actual film chase involve a thrilling loop-the-loop? Who knows at this point. Unlike the slot car sets of your youth, this one is battery-powered, meaning you don’t have to set it up next to a wall outlet, and power options let you slow the speed of the vehicles for younger racers who are prone to flying off the track in the corners.

Editor’s Note: Release dates within this article are based in the U.S., but will be updated with local Australian dates as soon as we know more.