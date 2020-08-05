Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: Australian Price, Specs, Release Date

This week Samsung unleashed a whole heap of new products on the world. On top of a slew of new Note 20 phones it also announced its new tablet, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+. Here’s what what you need to know and how much it costs in Australia.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 specs

The Galaxy Tab S7 has an 11-inch Super AMOLED display and the S7+ comes in at 12.4-inches. Both have a refresh rate up to 120Hz and quad speakers that support AKG and Dolby Atmos. On top of streaming, Samsung is really trying to position this as a gaming device.

It comes in 6GB RAM/128GB storage and 8GB RAM/256GB storage options. It’s also the first tablet to have 5G compatibility.

Other specs include a 7nm 64-bit octa-core processor, 8,000mAH battery with 45W fast charge and S Pen compatibility.

The rear dual cameras include a 13MP main and 5MP ultra wide lenses. You’ll also find a 8MP selfie cam.

“With the Tab S7, we’re able to offer people Australia’sthe first5G enabledtablet, bringing a new level of connectivity and possibility to the category,” Garry McGregor, Vice President Mobile Division Samsung Australia, said.

“We know our customers value the S Pen and all it allows them to do. For Tab S7, we have enhanced the S Pen, improving latency and intuition.”

“The Tab S7 will provide PC-level power with tablet portability; our DeX software enables Tab S7 to become the ultimate remote working tool, keeping people connected and productive no matter where the office is that day.”

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Price Australia

The Galaxy Tab S7 starts at $1,149 for the 6GB RAM/128GB wi-fi version. The 4G version starts at $1,349.

The Galaxy Tab S7+ starts at $1,549 for the 6GB RAM/128GB wi-fi version. The 4G version starts at $1,749.

Here’s a full list of the different variants available:

The book cover keyboard is sold separately.

Availability

Pre-orders begin on August 28. There’s no word on when it will go on sale in Australia yet.